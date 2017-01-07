Superfood Tip: Quinoa a great grain for your body

What is quinoa?

Pronounced KEEN-wah, this grain is native to South America and is the superfood of the week. Although it is somewhat similar to other grains such as rice, it cooks faster and has twice as much protein and fiber.

It also is a good source of iron and magnesium. Since it has more protein than other grains, it is a great choice for vegetarians. It has a bland flavor, so it can be used in soups or salads or on its own as a side dish.

This grain also can be a substitute for any recipe that calls for rice. Although at one time, quinoa was difficult to find in grocery stores, it is becoming more widely available to consumers.

The Memorial Hospital-Craig