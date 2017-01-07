Plane crashes east of Meeker

A small airplane crashed Saturday morning in Garfield County, about 37 miles east of Meeker.

According to a news release by Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s communication center received a call from the Federal Aviation Administration that a plane had gone down east of Meeker, in the Devil’s Causeway/McGinnis Lake area.

The craft was a small Cirrus four-seater aircraft with a tail number N5VK. At this time the FAA did not have an exact location. Further information is that other aircraft were hearing broadcasts from the downed plane and the parties stated they were OK.

Rio Blanco County Search and Rescue was activated and, upon determining the site was in Garfield County, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office and a Unified Command was set up.

Ground teams were not sent out due to the terrain, and St. Mary’s Care flight and Classic Air Medical were contacted. The Colorado National Guard Joint Operations Center was also contacted and a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter was also requested.

According to an additional release from Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the tandem of St. Mary’s and Classic Air were able to land and extract the pilot and one other party and transported them to Meeker shortly before 2 p.m.

The pilot and his wife, from Colorado Springs, were not injured.

The cause of the crash is still being determined.