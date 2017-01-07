Moffat County swimmers power through Delta meet

As far as competitions go when coming back from a vacation, the first meet back in the water was undoubtedly memorable for members of the Moffat County High School girls swim team.

2016-17 Moffat County High School girls swimming season Date(s) — Meet; Team ranking Dec. 10 — Southwest Conference Relay Meet; 8th

— Southwest Conference Relay Meet; 8th Dec. 16, 17 — Gunnison/Montrose Invitational; 4th

— Gunnison/Montrose Invitational; 4th Jan. 6 — Delta; 5th

— Delta; 5th Jan. 14 — Summit

— Summit Jan. 20 — Aspen

— Aspen Jan. 28 — Glenwood Springs

— Glenwood Springs Feb. 3, 4 — 3A Western Slope League Championships at Colorado Mesa University

— 3A Western Slope League Championships at Colorado Mesa University Feb. 9, 10, 11 — 3A State Championships at Thornton Date(s) — Meet; Team ranking

MCHS placed fifth Friday at the Delta Invitational, an event which nearly turned terrifying when one of the pool’s starting blocks collapsed midway through the Bulldogs’ 200-yard medley relay race. Jaycee Holman and Meeker’s Jeni Kincher barely avoided injury, said assistant coach Melany Neton.

“It was a blessing they didn’t get hurt,” she said. “I should have them re-swim that relay, and I know it would have been faster, but by that point we wanted to make sure our swimmers were safe and OK.”

Even with the incident, Holman, Kincher and teammates Molly Neton and Marisa Hulstine still managed fourth place. Neton also took third in the 100 backstroke, and Hulstine was fourth in both the 100 and 500 freestyle.

Hulstine, Kincher, Molly Neton and Kolbi Franklin also placed fifth in the 200 free relay, the same event which Holman, Tehya Johnson, Katelynn Turner and Constantine Daniels were ninth.

Multiple sixth-place honors went to Moffat County for Turner in the 50 free, Franklin the 100 back, Kincher in 200 free and Molly Neton in 100 butterfly.

Alyssa Chavez, Rachel Witt, Carson Flint, Brenna Knez and Caroline Riley also took to the water.

Head coach Meghan Francone said the first meet after the holidays is a tough one, but athletes are back on track.

“It’s nice to have the winter break behind us so that we can get some solid practice time in the pool, make sure we’ve got that muscular endurance built,” she said.

MCHS girls next compete Jan. 14 at Summit.

Moffat County High School swim results from Delta Invitational

Swimmer(s) — Time, Place

50-yard freestyle

Katelynn Turner — 32.63, 6

Rachel Witt — 38.79, 15

Constantine Daniels — 44.84, 20

Carson Flint — 45.09, 21

Caroline Riley — 46.91, 23

100-yard backstroke

Molly Neton — 1:14.00, 3

Katelynn Turner — 1:22.75, 7

Alyssa Chavez — 1:38.96, 12

Rachel Witt — 1:53.19, 14

100-yard breaststroke

Kolbi Franklin — 1:31.76, 6

Jaycee Holman — 1:39.68, 13

Brenna Knez — 1:54.40, 15

Carson Flint — 1:56.54, 16

100-yard butterfly

Molly Neton — 1:22.46, 6

100-yard freestyle

Marisa Hulstine — 1:05.94, 4

Jeni Kincher — 1:09.50, 6

Kolbi Franklin — 1:12.85, 9

Tehya Johnson — 1:19.38, 14

Alyssa Chavez — 1:23.19, 16

200-yard freestyle

Jeni Kincher — 2:38.28, 6

Tehya Johnson — 3:01.09, 11

Brenna Knez — 3:32.31, 14

500-yard freestyle

Marisa Hulstine — 6:54.25, 4

200-yard freestyle relay

Molly Neton/Marisa Hulstine/Jeni Kincher/Kolbi Franklin — 2:04.97, 5

Jaycee Holman/Tehya Johnson/Katelynn Turner/Constantine Daniels — 2:27.22, 9

200-yard medley relay

Molly Neton/Jeni Kincher/Jaycee Holman/Marisa Hulstine — 2:29.77, 4

— The team placed fifth overall.

