Health Briefs: Program helps people at risk for type 2 diabetes on Thursdays

Northwest Colorado Health will host a lifestyle change program for individuals who have pre-diabetes or are at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Program participants will meet from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays beginning Jan. 12 at Northwest Colorado Health, 745 Russell St. Participants will work with a lifestyle coach in a group environment, learning how to set realistic, achievable goals focused on nutrition, exercise and stress management to prevent or delay diabetes and complications. To learn more about the program, visit cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention. For more information or to sign up, call 970-870-4118.

Forum will highlight youth services on Jan. 19

Northwest Colorado Health is hosting a community forum highlighting programs in Moffat County dedicated to helping youth of all ages have healthy futures. The event is 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 19 in the Academic Services building at Colorado Northwestern Community College. The forum will have information about programs at Northwest Colorado Health, Connections 4 Kids and Moffat County Social Services. Refreshments will be provided. For more information or to RSVP, call 970-870-4101.

Program expands eligibility for cervical cancer screenings

Northwest Colorado Health is now offering free cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services to women age 21 to 64 through the Women’s Wellness Connection. Eligibility for these services previously began at age 40. To qualify, women must meet financial qualifications, be in the U.S. legally and have limited or no health insurance. Women’s Wellness Connection is a program of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wwc or call 970-824-8233.

Help is available for insurance enrollment until Jan. 31

Do you need health insurance? Jan. 31 is the last day to enroll in a plan for 2017. Northwest Colorado Health can help you determine if you qualify for tax credits to help pay for insurance. Call us to make a free appt. at 871-7324 or drop into YampaCare Family Medicine 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 12 at 595 Russell Street in Craig.

Aging Well exercise classes are available for older adults

Northwest Colorado Health hosts Aging Well fitness classes in various locations in Craig. Gentle, intermediate and advanced exercise and aquatics classes are available to help older adults improve strength, endurance, flexibility and balance. A $3 donation per class is appreciated. For a full schedule of classes and other Aging Well programs, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Skin patch to treat peanut allergy shows benefit in children

The Viaskin Peanut patch used in a National Institutes of Health-sponsored clinical trial many be a safe, convenient way to treat children who have peanut allergies. The wearable patch delivers small amounts of peanut protein through the skin. The one-year results from an ongoing clinical trial show promise. The treatment, called epicutaneous immunotherapy was safe and well tolerated and nearly all participants used the skin patch daily as directed. The Food and Drug Administration have not yet approved the Viaskin Peanut patch. For more information visit https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/skin-patch-treat-peanut-allergy-shows-benefit-children

Program for Moms now using eWIC card

The Colorado Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has switched from paper checks to a debit-style eWIC card. WIC provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support and supplemental nutritious foods to pregnant women, mothers and children who qualify. Allocations for WIC-approved foods are added to participants’ eWIC cards. The card eliminates confusion and check out time in the grocery store. Research has found WIC increases duration of pregnancies and reduces infant mortality and low birth weight and helps prevent nutrition deficiencies in children. Woman and children in WIC also are more likely to receive prenatal care and/or have a regular source of medical care. WIC is offered at Northwest Colorado Health in Steamboat Springs and Craig. For more information, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/wic or call 970-871-7677.