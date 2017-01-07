Fitness Tip: Workouts more enjoyable when done with friends

Make your workout fit for you!

Choose a routine, time of day, cardiovascular machine and a friend who will motivate you. Some people find it easier to exercise alone while others enjoy the company of a friend.

Make sure to choose a friend who will encourage you and is as faithful about your fitness plan as you are. Many have found that it is easy to drop a workout from a busy day and how difficult it is to get motivated again.

If we settle for a time of day that works best for someone else but not for ourselves, it will be harder to stick to it.

Physical Therapy Department, The Memorial Hospital at Craig