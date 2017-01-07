Fitness Tip: Workouts more enjoyable when done with friends

Make your workout fit for you!
Choose a routine, time of day, cardiovascular machine and a friend who will motivate you. Some people find it easier to exercise alone while others enjoy the company of a friend.
Make sure to choose a friend who will encourage you and is as faithful about your fitness plan as you are. Many have found that it is easy to drop a workout from a busy day and how difficult it is to get motivated again.
If we settle for a time of day that works best for someone else but not for ourselves, it will be harder to stick to it.
Physical Therapy Department, The Memorial Hospital at Craig
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Requires free registration
Posting comments requires a free account and verification.
Or login with:
OpenID