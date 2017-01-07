Education Briefs: Colorado Northwestern Community College to receive $20,000 for new scholarships

Colorado Northwestern Community College will receive $10,000, a portion of a $250,000 gift to the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges and Pikes Peak Community College Foundation given by the GE Johnson Construction Company Community Foundation located in Colorado Springs.

CNCC will also receive a $10,000 matching gift from the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative bringing the total new scholarship fund to $20,000.

“The generous gift that Mr. Johnson has given to CNCC will help students achieve the dream they have to improve their lives,” said CNCC President Ron Granger in a news release.

Colorado’s community colleges have become critical in supplying an educated construction workforce.

“The vast majority of our students are Colorado residents and, after graduation, 97 percent stay in state, becoming the workforce that powers the Colorado economy and the heart of our neighborhoods, businesses and communities,” said Dr. Nancy McCallin, President of the Colorado Community College System in a news release.

Scholarships are important to community college students.

“Many of our students depend on the generosity of people like Mr. Johnson to help them complete an education that will not only help them and their families but will also help the community they live in,” Granger said.

Details about the number of scholarships, amounts and how to apply are not yet available, but when asked who might qualify for funds, CNCC Director of Marketing Brian MacKenzie responded in an email “any CNCC student with demonstrated financial need. Students will be able to learn these and other scholarships available at CNCC at: http://www.cncc.edu/admissions-aid/scholarship-central/ and/or contacting the financial aid office.”

CNCC spring classes start Monday

Registration for spring 2017 courses is happening now. Be sure to get the courses you need. For CNCC schedules, go to: http://www.cncc.edu/academics/course-schedules/. Classes start on Jan. 9. To register for classes, stop into InfoCentral on the Craig or Rangely Campus or call 1-800-562-1105.

Ceramic Paint Party Tuesday

Connections 4Kids is holding a ceramic painting party. They will provide a variety of ceramic pieces and paints from which each child may choose one to paint and take home. Snacks and beverages will be provided. The party starts at 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave. For more information contact Trish Snyder or Betsy Overton at 970-824-1081 or by emailing patented@connections4kids.org.

New offerings from CNCC Community Education

Colorado Northwestern Community College will be offering Bootstraps Financial Training for free. The course helps those that may have limited financial resources gain the tools they need to move toward making better budget decisions.

Have you always wanted to explore the historical and breathtaking sites of Washington D.C.? CNCC will be hosting a trip to our nation's capitol this spring.

Learn to paint with watercolors. No art experience necessary. Discover how artists use the unique medium of watercolor to achieve beautiful light effects.

Does Windows 10 get you down? CNCC is offering an Advanced Basic Computer class which will help you figure out how to work with the new version of Windows!

For information or to register for these and other spring courses call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1101.

CNCC’s spring College for Kids schedule is available

Theater, art, music, computer programing and sewing are all offered as part of CNCC’s College for Kids program this spring. The complete schedule and registration form are now available at: https://static.cncc.edu/PDF/CollegeForKids/CollegeForKidsCraig.pdf

Moffat County Library Story Times and Themes

Story times for children are hosted at 10 and 11 a.m. every Thursday in the Children's Room at the Craig Library. The library asks parents and children to come early, as entering the children’s room late causes distraction.

• Jan. 12 — Wonders of flight

• Jan. 19 — Penguins

• Jan. 20 — Australia

• Feb. 2 — Groundhog Day

• Feb. 9 — Valentines

• Feb. 16 — Dental Health

• Feb. 23 — Beautiful Boats

Winter Writing Club runs until Feb. 27

Moffat County Library will be hosting a Winter Writing Club for writers ages 8 and older. Meetings will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Feb. 27. Each session includes brainstorming ideas as a group and writing your own story. The group also will have a chance to talk with some local authors. Bring your imagination, a notebook, a pen and a friend.

Also the winter reading program "Book Your Winter Getaway" is underway and runs until March 1. The program is for all ages. Earn incentives for reading by signing up at one of the libraries in Moffat County.

CNCC is offering a certified nurse aid program

The next course starts February 28th. Email Darby McDermott for more information at darby.mcdermott@cncc.edu. To find the full list of classes for credited course work go to http://www.cncc.edu/…/u…/2016/11/Craig-Spring-2017-11-10.pdf