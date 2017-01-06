On the record for Jan. 7: Boy taught lesson on stealing

— On the 200 block of East Ninth Street, officers responded to a request from a parent for an officer to speak with their young son about taking things that don’t belong to him. A school resource officer offered the boy some instruction on the matter.

On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, a plow driver was warned for pushing snow into the street.

On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a threat. A minor traffic accident in the City Market parking lot spurred a verbal dispute between the occupants of the vehicles. No damage was done and one party left before officers arrived.

Northbound from O’Reilly Auto Parts, officers observed a male party driving that they knew was not valid to drive due to a revoked license. The party was arrested.

On the 1000 block of Yampa, officers addressed a code violation. A party was advised to cut down a big pile of snow that was obstructing the traffic view near the intersection so people could see around it.

At the intersection of Highway 13 and West Victory Way, officers responded to a traffic accident between a white van and a Subaru. A possible minor injury occurred but no one was transported. One party was cited for no proof of insurance and the other party was cited for failure to yield right-of-way, left turn, expired tags and no drivers license.

On the 600 block of Riford Street, officers responded to a report of a non-injury accident. A Bobcat plowing snow backed into a Chevy Cruse and did minor damage to the Cruse.

On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of trespassing by a former tenant. The apartment manager requested the man be issued a notice of trespass that he may not return to the apartments.