Over a Cup of Coffee: Baking warmth in the wintertime

Winter is here, and if the weather keeps being so snowy, you might want to spend more time in the kitchen — perhaps baking cookies. This week’s column features two recipes from my mother’s (Judy Osborn) recipe files.

The first recipe is for “Applesauce Cookies,” and boy, did Mom ever make these cookies a lot, from applesauce that she canned over the summer. The recipe has been used so much that the top corner of the card is missing.

The second recipe was in Mom’s file, but it’s a recipe that I gave her. Lyle loves butter cookies so I made this one a lot, though not lately.

Applesauce Drop Cookies

½ cup shortening

1 cup sugar

1 beaten egg

1 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 teaspoon soda

2 cups flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup raisins

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ cup nuts

½ teaspoon cloves

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

Cream shortening and sugar. Add the beaten egg. Dissolve the soda in the applesauce. Add the applesauce to the sugar mixture. Sift the dry ingredients and add them to the mixture. Dredge the nuts and raisins in flour and add them to the batter. Drop by spoonfuls on a lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for about 12 minutes, until lightly browned.

French Butter Cream Cookies

½ cup butter

½ cup shortening

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 egg

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon cream tartar

Cream the butter and shortening. Gradually add the powdered sugar. Beat in the salt, vanilla, and egg. Mix in the flour, soda, and cream of tartar. Chill the dough at least 10 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Form the dough into ½-inch balls. Place the balls on an ungreased cookie sheet. Flatten with a fork. (If it’s sticky, dip the fork in a little flour.) Bake at 350 degrees for about 13 minutes or until the cookies are slightly brown around the edges.

If you have recipes that you would like to share, send them to me at Box 415, Craig 81626 or call me at 970-824-8809 (evenings best). Happy New Year!