Breaking News

Electricity went down in parts of Craig during frigid temperatures January 6, 2017

Electricity went down in parts of Craig during frigid temperatures

By Craig Daily Press Staff Report

Friday, January 6, 2017

Advertisement

Many businesses and residents in Craig were without electricity Friday morning when temperatures read minus 19 degrees around 11 a.m.

Yampa Valley Electric Association was not certain what caused the outage, and electricity was down mainly on the east side of Craig, said Tammi Strickland, spokeswoman for YVEA.

"Crews have been dispatched, and they found the problem," she said.

The issue took roughly an hour to resolve.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement