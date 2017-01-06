Electricity went down in parts of Craig during frigid temperatures

Many businesses and residents in Craig were without electricity Friday morning when temperatures read minus 19 degrees around 11 a.m.

Yampa Valley Electric Association was not certain what caused the outage, and electricity was down mainly on the east side of Craig, said Tammi Strickland, spokeswoman for YVEA.

"Crews have been dispatched, and they found the problem," she said.

The issue took roughly an hour to resolve.