Craig briefs: Craig City Council candidates petitions due Jan. 23 for April elections

Those interested in running for Craig City Council may pick up candidate nomination petitions from the city clerk’s office at Craig City Hall. Three council seats and the position of mayor are up for election in April.

Potential candidates must collect at least 25 signatures from registered voters within the city limits of Craig. Candidates must also be a U.S. citizen at least 25 years of age, must have resided in the city for at least one year and must be registered to vote.

All completed petitions are due to the city clerk by Jan. 23.

Stagecoach hosts 6th annual Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament on Saturday

Stagecoach State Park’s sixth annual Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament takes place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top five contestants. The final checkout is at 12:30 p.m., and prizes will be awarded at 2:30 p.m. The tournament will be open to all fish species.

The tournament is limited to 200 adult and 50 youth entries. Registration fees are $30 for those 16 or older. Youth 15 or younger can enter free and are eligible for non-cash prizes. Same-day registration will be available at Stagecoach State Park’s Marina Deck from at 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

For more information, call 970-736-2436. Pets are welcome but must be kept on a six-foot leash at all times. For more information about Stagecoach State Park, visit cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/stagecoach, or call 970-736-2436.

Craig, Moffat County get medication drop box at local public safety center

The Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Craig Police Department and The Memorial Hospital, has established an official safe disposal site for unused or expired household medications, according to a news release.

A secure drop box is installed at Moffat County Public Safety Center, 800 W. First St. in Craig. The drop box was provided through the Colorado Household Medication Take-Back Program, administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment.

Prescription and over-the-counter medications and vitamins, can be disposed of in the drop box. The average American household has four pounds of both prescription and over-the-counter medications. The abundance of medication creates opportunities for misuse and abuse which can have serious, even deadly results.

“We are excited to provide a safe and secure collection location that is available to our community every day, all year,” Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume said in a statement.

Sharps, marijuana and chemotherapy medication may not be disposed of in the drop box. The drop box is intended only for residents to dispose of household medication. Health care facility waste is not permitted.