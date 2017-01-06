Clerk's Corner: New tasks and new leadership for the new year

In 2017 many legislative changes will transpire as a result of the November 2016 election. The minimum wage in Colorado has already been adjusted to $9.30. Colorado now allows for medical aid in dying for individuals who are faced with terminal illnesses. There are also new laws in regard to liquor and marijuana sales, and Colorado will return to a presidential primary system, which allows voters who are unaffiliated to participate in all primary elections.

The Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s Office also has a busy year ahead. Some of the things we will be working on include:

• Our election team will begin training on the new Dominion Voting System within the next few weeks. We will assist the City of Craig with their municipal election in April and the Coordinated Election will occur in November.

• Counties have been working with the Department of Revenue on the new motor vehicle program, which is known as DRIVES. This system will replace the outdated Colorado State Titling and Registration System (CSTARS) and the Colorado Drivers License System. Development testing is currently underway and the new system is expected to be implemented by late 2017 or early 2018.

• With the passage of SB16-115, Colorado’s recording fees increased on Jan. 1, 2017 to $13 for the first page and $5 for each additional page. Some of those documents include: Warranty Deeds, Quit Claim Deeds, Mineral Deeds, Deeds of Trust, Releases, Transcript of Judgments, liens and agreements.

• The Recording team will continue to work on the back indexing project of real estate records and marriage license records. As this work is done, old records will become available online using the I-County public search system.

• I will continue to attend the weekly Board of County Commissioner meetings, as well as the Board of Health and Board of Equalization meetings. My duty as Clerk to the Board is to transcribe, preserve and archive minutes.

On Jan. 10, we welcome our two new commissioners, Ray Beck and Don Cook, and we bid farewell to Chuck Grobe and John Kinkaid. I want to personally thank these commissioners for their hard work and dedication to the citizens of Moffat County. I wish them well in any future endeavors they pursue!

Do you have questions or comments? Contact me, Lila Herod, at 970-824-9118 or send me an email at lherod@moffatcounty.net.

Until next month — Cheers!

Lila Herod, Moffat County Clerk & Recorder