Wilderness Ranch Land Owners Association: Overton needs facts

This letter is being written in response to the letter from Cory Overton that appeared in the Dec. 28 edition of the Letter to the Editor section of the Craig Daily Press newspaper titled “Bad Decision.”

There were several topics mentioned in Mr. Overton’s letter, first and foremost we would like to state that we agree with his comments regarding the need to care for the senior’s snow plowing for their driveway access.

Unfortunately, we cannot disagree more with the comments made regarding the snow plowing of the 2 miles of Moffat County Road 38. It would be helpful to all, if people after they read about an issue or hear others commenting on an issue would take the time to get all the facts before being so eager to form an opinion and write letters to the editor criticizing people for taking a stand without knowing all of the facts involved.

Fact #1: The Wilderness Ranch subdivision has approximately 868 lots for which annual property taxes paid in 2016 amounted to $233,208.84 paid to the county. Of that amount after each district (schools, college, hospital, etc.) received their share the county still ended up with approximately $97,083.33 from our property taxes.

Fact #2: The state of Colorado also pays Moffat County $660 a mile to blade/maintain the 53 miles of roads in Wilderness Ranch for a total of $34,450 a year. Which is for county roads.

Fact #3: Wilderness Ranch roads are bladed/graded once sometimes twice, and have gravel added to them once in a year’s time frame. The Sheriff’s Office patrols our area and other than that we receive little to no other services in return for the taxes paid by the owners or the funds received from the state for road maintenance.

Fact #4: The county has their equipment in the area annually so it is not a matter of hauling equipment from the county shop in town to plow the road.

Many of our owners are also seniors, many of our owners use their property in Wilderness Ranch year-round. In addition, we have many owners from out of state that travel here to use their property during the winter months knowing that there will be good access to the trailhead to get to their cabins. There are currently 230 cabins in Wilderness Ranch and if more of us decided to live in our cabins year-round the county would have to maintain the roads year-round. That would be a major impact on the budget and the potential for that increases each year.

We understand budgets and spending cuts but we also know our property taxes support more projects and services in Moffat County than we receive or are requesting being continued.

We don’t expect to change your mind or opinion on any of the issues you wrote about, we just want everyone to be informed and know why we took a stance on the road plowing issue with the county and do not think the commissioners made a “bad decision.”

Wilderness Ranch Land Owners Association

President Dave Watson

Craig