Weekend Roundup: Snow place like the outdoors

With a heavy hit of winter weather in Northwest Colorado, the region is blanketed in snow, which may send some people indoors while others prefer the cold outside and the opportunities it affords.

Hurry in for hoops

Moffat County High School basketball teams will host Aspen Friday. The day starts with girls JV, boys JV, girls varsity and boys varsity.

Those in attendance can participate in the Chuck-a-Duck fundraiser to support the hoops program, purchasing rubber ducks which will be tossed into a Bulldog collar at center court during halftime of the boys varsity game. Closest duck takes home a prize.

Following the games against the Skiers, Fifth Quarter will take place for high school students with a dodgeball tournament.

When: Games start at 3 p.m. Friday; Fifth Quarter begins after boys varsity game

Where: MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Cost: Check at door about game admission and fundraiser prices; $1 admission for Fifth Quarter

For more information: Call 970-824-7036

Speed through the snow

Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing takes place all day this Saturday and Jan. 21 at Hayden Speedway. The event, hosted by X-Treme Mountain Racing and Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Club of Colorado, will highlight older sleds on the track.

A vintage snowmobile is defined as a model year of 1985 or older with a leaf spring, and a classic is defined as 1996 or older with an independent front suspension.

Races will take place in the following classes: stock, super stock, modified and outlaw/open-mod, as well as races for women, racers ages 50 and older and kids between the ages of 10 and 17.

Additional requirements are helmets, TekVest, shin guards and race boots for all competitors, with no exceptions.

Pre-registration will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hayden’s Hi-Way 40 Bar and Lodge and the same night from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cassidy's Bar and Lounge in Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig.

Awards banquet will follow at the Clarion.

When: Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Hayden Speedway

Cost: $60 for entry plus $35 per class; spectator admission $5 per car

For more information: Contact Nicole Case at 970-846-7119 or steamboatnerd@gmail.com

Ice is nice

Bundle up and join the action at the sixth annual Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament hosted Saturday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife at Stagecoach State Park.

The tournament includes all fish species and is limited to 200 adult entries with cash prizes going to the top five fishermen. Youth are also able to participate, with the number capped at 50 and non-cash prizes available.

Registration is increased the day of the event.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday; registration 6:30 to 8 a.m.

Where: Stagecoach State Park, 2550 Routt County Road 14

Cost: $30 for ages 16 and older, free to 15 and younger; cost increases Saturday

For more information: Call 970-736-2436

Top of the World

The Emerald Mountain Snowshoe Tour runs Saturdays through March at Howelsen Hill, hosted by Yampatika. Participants ages 12 and older will receive a guided look at winter ecology and vistas of the Yampa Valley.

Admission includes snowshoes and a lift ticket.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays through March 18

Where: Howelsen Hill, 845 Howelsen Parkway

Cost: $20

For more information: Call 970-871-9151

Do you have an upcoming weekend entertainment item to promote? To submit events for Weekend Roundup, email details including time, date, place, cost and a description of the event to news@craigdailypress.com.