On the record for Jan. 6: Officers rescue stuck drivers from snowbanks

Craig Police Department

— Tuesday, Jan. 3

Throughout the City of Craig, officers responded to nearly 20 motorists in need of assistance; most needed help getting pulled out of snow drifts or out of driveways blocked by windrows.

On the 1900 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a report of a theft of an American flag from someone’s front yard.

At Moffat County High School, officers responded to a non-injury vehicle accident between a silver Toyota and a grey Dodge pickup that had occurred earlier in the day.

On the 500 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a non-injury accident in which a vehicle slid off the road and hit a sign belonging to Bank of the West.

On the 300 block of Mack Lane, officers responded to a complaint that a local towing company was running three tow trucks with expired tags and no Public Utilities Commission number. Officers called the company to advise them of their shortcomings.



At the Traveler’s Inn on East Victory Way, officers responded to a request for assistance from Cook Chevrolet to block traffic in order to extract a semitrailer that was stuck in the snow.

On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of verbal domestic violence. Both parties were contacted and warned, but no proof of a crime was found.

At the Greyhound Station, officers responded to a report of lost property. A bus passenger reported they thought their cell phone was stolen on a bus between Denver and Steamboat Springs. The phone was still missing when the person arrived to Craig, and the cell phone company reported the phone was pinging on the bus in Craig, but the phone could not be found.

At Birch Street and West Third Street, officers responded to a complaint of a silver four-door SUV speeding and fishtailing down the road with what appeared to be fresh damage to the vehicle. The car was not found.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

At Yampa Avenue and East Victory Way, officers responded to a non-injury traffic accident between a black Jeep and a silver Mitsubishi. No tow was needed.

On the 900 block of West First Street, officers took a report of an injured cat that was brought to the animal shelter. A woman found the cat not moving in Cedar Mountain Trailer Park with an injury on the back of the neck. She thought it may have crawled up under a warm vehicle and was hurt when someone started the vehicle. The cat appears to be making a full recovery.

On the 2200 block of West Third Street, officers responded to a call from a concerned parent whose two teenage children were home sick when an officer came to the door. A school resource officer was simply checking on them because they weren’t in school.

On the 900 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a report of fraud. The reporting party received a phone call from North Carolina claiming it was Atmos Energy and that they had shut off utilities to an address where the party did not have utility service. Atmos is checking to see if the mistake was theirs or if it is an incidence of fraud.

At West Third Street and Riverview Avenue, officers responded to a report of a non-injury traffic accident. A vehicle slid off the road and hit a mobile home, leaving minor damage to the home. A citation was issued.

On the 3800 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a theft of a package off someone’s front porch. The tracking number showed the package had been delivered. It turns out a neighbor had picked up the package for safe keeping and brought it over.

At Trapper Fitness, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A man reported the person had said some bad things to his son and was headed towards the Clarion, but neither the man nor officers were able to locate the person.