Petitions for Craig City Council candidates due Jan. 23

— Those interested in running for Craig City Council may now pick up candidate nomination petitions from the city clerk’s office at Craig City Hall. Three council seats and the position of mayor are up for election in April.

Potential candidates must collect at least 25 signatures from registered voters within the city limits of Craig. Candidates must also be a U.S. citizen at least 25 years of age, must have resided in the city for at least one year and must be registered to vote.

The petitions were made available as of Tuesday and all completed petitions are due back to the city clerk by Jan. 23.