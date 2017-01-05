John Pogline: Again, no pot!

To the editor:

I had to chuckle when I read Mr. James’ statement that his friends would not sign his petition to allow recreational pot here because they would be embarrassed to have people see their names on it. The real reason not enough names were on it is because people would not sign it because they do not want it here.

Mr. Nielson is 100 percent correct when he said the people have already spoken. We have already said “no pot.” What part of “no” is not understood here? Why waste the city councils time and the taxpayers money again, and again and again when we have already spoken?

Some think that pot is the answer to our problems. No, it is the tart of our problems. As always, no pot!

John Pogline

Craig