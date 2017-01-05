Hayden falls to larger Moffat County roster in Tigers’ lone home meet

— It’s a rare occasion when the Hayden High School wrestling team is able to host its own meet, but that only made it more noteworthy for athletes.

Photo Gallery Moffat County High School Wrestling Dual vs. Hayden The Tigers hosted MCHS wrestlers Thursday, with the Bulldogs taking the 62-7 win.

Moffat County High School braved Highway 40 Thursday to visit the Tigers, heading back home with a 62-7 victory in one of the quickest duals the Bulldogs will have this season.

“That’s how it should have been, what we were expecting,” said MCHS assistant coach Daniel Cramblett of the speedy night.

On an evening that doubled as Parents Night, Hayden’s seniors had the best results, starting with Christian Carson in the 195-pound bracket, defeating Bulldog Toryn Hume, 16-3.

Devlyn Mosman claimed the rest of the Tigers’ points on the scoreboard in a highly contested match with Moffat County’s Chris Moschetti at 120. A takedown by Moschetti at the buzzer in the first round would have put him at three points to Mosman’s five, but officials determined it was not valid after protests by Hayden coach Chad Jones, despite counter-protests by MCHS coach Tanner Linsacum.

Mosman took the win by 9-6 decision.

The rest of the night was all Bulldog wins, as Daniel Caddy, Ryan Zimmerman, Ethan Powers, John T Peroulis and Elias Peroulis each won by pin.

At 152, Drake Zimmerman outlasted Tiger Hunter Planansky, 5-2, despite a near-fall by the Hayden sophomore.

Moffat County’s Dario Alexander, Miguel Zaragoza, Miki Klimper, Drake Doherty and Lee Graham also picked up points via forfeit from the smaller Hayden roster.

Jones said the night was a success for his team.

“It’s the only time our home fans get a chance to see us, and it didn’t turn out in our favor, but our seniors stepped up here, and we appreciate Craig making the trip,” he said.

Both teams, as well as Steamboat Springs, will head to Vernal, Utah, this weekend for the Tournament of Champions.

Carson, a fifth-place state finisher, placed at the TOC event last year and plans to repeat if not win outright.

“I coulda, shoulda won it in semis last year, but I messed up,” he said. “I’m not gonna do that again.”

The Bulldogs also intend to perform well, Powers noting that athletes have been working on sprints to stay in shape following the holidays.

“I definitely want to place, but I really want to win, too,” Powers said.

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.