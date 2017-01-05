Craig Sports Briefs for Jan. 6, 2017: Colorado Preps Network highlights Moffat County girls basketball

Moffat County High School girls basketball coach Kenley Nebeker was interviewed this week by Colorado Preps Network on the Lady Bulldogs’ carryover of success in the start of the schedule following last season’s entry into the state tournament.

Colorado Preps’ Kevin Shaffer spoke to Nebeker about potential leaders on the team and athletes’ abilities to transition to his style of coaching.

“It’s a pretty different system than what they’ve run before, so we’re really pleased with how they’ve picked that up,” Nebeker said in the interview. “Very few of them had seen varsity time, and that really speaks to the character of these young ladies is that they’ve really been able to step in and be the next woman up.”

The full segment is available at http://coloradopreps.com/co/audio/?id=4310&t=moffat-county-kenley-nebeker-january-2nd. Interviews with Nebeker and other coaches are part of Colorado Preps’ new radio programs, Eastern Colorado and West Slope Weekly, both highlighting different regions of the state.

MCHS girls and boys hoops will host Aspen Friday, with junior varsity teams facing off at 3 p.m. and varsity starting at 6 p.m. at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Vintage, classic snowmobiles to race Saturdays in Hayden

Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing takes place all day this Saturday and Jan. 21 at Hayden Speedway. The event, hosted by X-Treme Mountain Racing and Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Club of Colorado, will highlight older sleds on the track.

A vintage snowmobile is defined as a model year of 1985 or older with a leaf spring, and a classic is defined as 1996 or older with an independent front suspension.

Races will take place in the following classes: stock, super stock, modified and outlaw/open-mod, as well as races for women, racers ages 50 and older and kids between the ages of 10 and 17.

Additional requirements are helmets, TekVest, shin guards and race boots for all competitors, with no exceptions.

The cost is a $60 registration fee, plus $35 per class. Admission for spectators is $5 per car. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., and concessions will be available throughout the event.

Pre-registration will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hayden’s Hi-Way 40 Bar and Lodge and the same night from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cassidy's Bar and Lounge in Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig.

Registration will also be available the day of the race

An awards banquet will take place after both the events at the Clarion, including trophies for all first-, second- and third-place finishers. The price is $40 for adults and $25 for a child 15 and younger. Dinner includes salad, prime rib, sides, dessert and two drink tickets for adults. Racers and spectators are both welcome.

For more information on racing or to register in advance, contact Nicole Case at 970-846-7119 or steamboatnerd@gmail.com.

Late registration still available for adult dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The early registration deadline has passed, but players can still join at a cost of $45. The season officially began this week, and rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.