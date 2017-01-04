Steamboat Springs man suspected of soliciting sex

— A 43-year-old Steamboat Springs man faces charges of false imprisonment and solicitation of prostitution following an early-morning incident at the beginning of the new year.

The incident occurred at about 2 a.m. at Eighth and Yampa streets.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 27-year-old girl left a bar with the man and walked to her car. The woman told police she felt comfortable walking with the man because they knew each other.

At her car, the woman told police that the man pinned her by placing his hand on the door and by putting his leg on the side of the car.

The man then began to solicit the woman for sex and offered her $500, according to an arrest affidavit. The woman then told police the man offered her $2,000 for oral sex.

The woman again refused and eventually said it would cost “millions and millions and millions,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The woman was then able to get into her car.

The man caught the door as she attempted to close it and then asked how much it would cost for him to smell her underwear.

Police spoke to the man. He said he needed to apologize to the woman because he knew he did something wrong, according to the arrest affidavit.

The man told police that he had been “screwed up from drinking.”

The man was taken into custody, and there is now a protection order forbidding the man from contacting the woman.

