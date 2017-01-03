Tuesday rollover south of Craig a reminder to drive safe during winter

Responders attended to a rollover accident shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Colorado Highway 13 about 10 miles south of Craig.

The single-vehicle incident involved a Toyota pickup truck traveling southbound, which rolled off the road near Highway 13’s mile marker 79.

Craig Fire/Rescue was among the agencies who responded. Capt. Kevin Kernen said the truck did one full rotation before coming to a stop in a ditch. A male driver was the only occupant and was uninjured.

“Damaged the vehicle, but he was just fine,” Kernen said.

Kernen said he anticipates similar calls in next few days as the recent harsh weather will bring in more emergency calls with snow and poor road conditions.

Colorado State Patrol has recently advised drivers to keep their speeds at 35 to 40 miles per hour if necessary as well as having adequate winter accessories such as snow tires or chains.

“Whether it’s just somebody sliding off the road or a rollover, it’s pretty common,” Kernen said. “People don’t respect the road conditions, drive too fast, don’t have the right equipment, and next thing they know, they’re out of control and off in a ditch.”