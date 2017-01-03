Tax help offered for disabled, elderly, Spanish speakers and low-income individuals

— A Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA site will be available to help qualifying Moffat County residents file taxes.

What to bring • Photo ID • Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents • An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter if you do not have a Social Security Number • Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN • Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return • Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers • Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099) • All Forms 1095 and health insurance statements • Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received • A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available • Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check • If filing a married-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign • Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax identifying number such as their Social Security Number or business Employer Identification Number • Forms 1095-A, B or C and Affordable Health Care statements • Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable Source: IRS.gov

“We are very excited to offer the VITA tax preparation site in collaboration with Moffat County Department of Social Services and Colorado Northwestern Community College,” said Moffat County United Way Executive Director Amanda Arnold in a news release.

VITA is an IRS program that “offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns,” according to IRS.gov.

The volunteers, who have advanced IRS certification and 8 years of experience, will be traveling to Craig from Wyoming, said Moffat County United Way Community Impact Coordinator Kristen Olson.

The VITA site will be open between 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 9 and again from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 10 at the Colorado Northwestern Community College Bell Tower building in Craig.

Olsen encourages early registration for the free, confidential appointments that last about 45 minutes.

It is important to make an appointment and to start organizing tax and financial documents, Olson said.

A Spanish interpreter will be available for those people requesting this service when making their appointment.

“Taxes can be a daunting task, so offering this resource is one way our community can support locals. The trained volunteers ensure that our residents feel confident in the preparation of their taxes and that they receive the tax credits they deserve,” said Olson.

For more information about the VITA site call 211, visit unitedwaymoffat.org, email kristen@unitedwaymoffat.org or call Olson at 970-326-6222.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.