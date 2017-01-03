On the record for Jan. 4: Man in bushes looking for lost cat

Craig Police Department

Friday, Dec. 30

On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of someone who appeared to be dealing drugs. Officers arrested a male party on a warrant for an outside agency, but no drugs were found.

At Smoker Friendly, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A male party was arrested on a warrant.

On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of verbal harassment. A female party was reported to be taunting a male party. The female party was warned.

On the 600 block of Lincoln Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A resident stated that a male party was trying to get into his house. A neighbor also saw the man trying to break into the garage and took a picture of him. The event is still under investigation.

On the 500 block of Third Avenue West, officers responded to a report of a hit and run accident that left a mailbox down. No signs of a collision were found, however.

On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of theft at Sameulson’s. A male party reportedly said he wanted to return concrete and received a refund but failed to return the concrete. The event is being investigated.

On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of attempted fraud. A person called asking for donations to fallen officers but hung up when the reporting party said they were related to someone in law enforcement.

Saturday, Dec. 31

On the 800 block of West First Street, officers initiated a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a male party for driving under restraint related to alcohol and excessive speed.

On the 3400 block of Essex Court, officers responded to a report of lost property. A snowboard fell out of a vehicle and was seen being picked up by another vehicle near Ridgeview Apartments.

At the Davis House apartments, officers responded to a report of missing medication. A female party then realized she had actually left the hospital without the medication, which was returned to her.

On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a report of a verbal disturbance. A man in a wheelchair was causing a disturbance after he was refused service at the Popular Bar. He had been at Mather’s Bar prior to the incident. He was warned by officers.

On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A female party thought she could hear someone outside her residence banging on the house. Officers checked the area and did not see any indication of anyone being outside the house.

Sunday, Jan. 1

At Abbey Carpet, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A male party was contacted hanging out in bushes near Abbey Carpet who claimed he was looking for his lost cat. Officers found no wrongdoing and left him to continue looking for his cat.

On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of a verbal domestic disturbance between a brother and sister. The situation was resolved when one party left.

At East Sixth Street and Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A male party was arrested for drug violations including possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia.

On the 800 block of East Seventh Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A female resident had hosted a party the night before and was missing a television and a Bluetooth speaker after the event.

Monday, Jan. 2

On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers responded to a report of a threat. A man reported someone had broken into his house and wrote on a whiteboard, “We’re coming for you.” The incident is still under investigation.

On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a disturbance caused by a party refusing to leave a business.

On the 500 block of Ledford Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A dispute had taken place between neighbors involving fireworks that frightened a service dog. The dispute was resolved verbally.

At East Victory Way and Legion Street, officers responded to a report of a non-injury vehicle accident between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan Murano. One party received a citation.

On the 400 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a report of a theft of a power saw, which a party reported seeing at a pawn shop.

On the 200 block of Sandrock Drive, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A party was gone on vacation and believed someone turned on their water spigot causing their crawl space to flood. The incident is under investigation.

Moffat County Jail

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Jesus Antonio Gonzalez, 28, a transient, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply and violation of parole.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Roger Neil Gibson, Jr., 47, of Craig, was arrested for alleged driving under restraint related to alcohol.

Cesar Hernandez-Avendano, 26, of Grand Junction, was booked into Moffat County Jail on a courtesy hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Friday, Dec. 30

Bill Gale Niles, 63, of Craig, was arrested for alleged violation of a restraining order and on a warrant out of Pueblo County for contempt of court, parole violation, failure to appear and assault or violation of a police officer.

David Kent Hammond, 28, of Craig, was arrested for alleged driving under restraint and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Kenneth Michael Bergstrom, 55, of Craig, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, driving on a restricted license without an interlock device, failure to drive in a single lane and driving a defective or unsafe vehicle.

Jesse Warren Hale, 20, of Craig, was arrested on a warrant for assault and criminal mischief.

Billy Jack Myers, 31, of Craig, was arrested for allegedly driving a vehicle while license under restraint and speeding.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Russell Cole Billings, 28, a transient, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Patrick Lee Gray, 28, of Craig, was arrested for alleged possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to comply.