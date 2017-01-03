Moffat County’s Festival of Trees names people’s choice recipients

The fifth annual Festival of Trees recently announced the winners of its people’s choice award.

The event — hosted by Moffat County Youth United Way, Moffat County High School Key Club members, Moffat County and the city of Craig — named the Craig Senior Citizens entry the top selection of 2016’s Old-Fashioned Christmas.

The second-place prize went to Craig Chamber of Commerce and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership, while Mind Springs Health was third.

“We had a real variety of decorated trees,” organizer Corrie Ponikvar said. “It was really nice to see all the creativity. We are so happy that so many people came by to enjoy it and get some holiday spirit going. We think it’ll be a great thing for the holiday tradition in Craig.”

Voting took place throughout the month of December while the display was active on the second floor of the Moffat County Courthouse.

Festival of Trees also announced its theme for its sixth year, which is Christmas Around the World.

Remaining trees will be on display throughout this week at the courthouse, with all participating groups required to have their tree taken down by Jan. 10.