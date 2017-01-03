Moffat County sports have busy first week back in action

The holiday break has provided a respite for winter sports teams in Craig and Moffat County, but far from being in a hibernation state, area athletes are ready to get right back into the swing of things both.

Moffat County High School sports head back into competition this week, starting Wednesday afternoon with boys and girls C-Team basketball hitting the road to meet Battle Mountain with girls at 4 p.m. and boys at 5:30 p.m. in Edwards.

The younger Bulldog hoopsters also will host their first home games starting at 4 p.m. Monday, visited by Roaring Fork.

The midweek activities continue at 5 p.m. Thursday as MCHS wrestlers visit Hayden for a dual meet with the Tigers. Heading into the weekend, the Moffat County varsity and junior varsity grapplers will attend the Tournament of Champions hosted in Vernal, Utah. The two-day event kicks off at 1 p.m. Friday and runs through Saturday evening.

The Uintah High School tourney gathers about 40 schools from Utah, Colorado and Wyoming, which will provide a challenge for the Bulldogs, several of whom are highly ranked in 3A Region 1, according to statistics from On the Mat.

Elias Peroulis stands at third in state, first in the region in the 182-pound weight class, while Miki Klimper is third in Region 1 and fifth in the state at 170.

Chris Moschetti, the lone Moffat County wrestler to place at December’s Warrior Classic, is sixth in the state and second in the region at 120, and Daniel Caddy, Matt Moschetti and John T Peroulis are 14, 15 and 16 in the state in 113, 152 and 145, respectively.

After a successful start to the Western Slope League schedule, Moffat County girls and boys basketball hosts Aspen Friday with JV games starting at 3 p.m. and varsity beginning at 6 p.m. MCHS guys and girls each currently lead the conference after victories against Coal Ridge Dec. 23 at the Pepsi Center.

Also on Friday, MCHS girls swimming will travel to the Delta Invitational. Steamboat Springs swimmer Annika Fahrner, who competes for Moffat County, qualified for state in three races before Christmas break, and the team looks to post more state times this weekend.

Rounding out high school-level sports, Moffat County Bulldog hockey will be on the Front Range with Saturday and Sunday games in Arvada. As for the younger members of Craig Youth Hockey Association, the 12 and under Craig Cougars Peewee team will be on the road against Glenwood Springs Saturday and Aspen Sunday. The 10U Squirts will play four total games in Glenwood over the weekend.

Craig Middle School’s seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams will start their seasons Saturday morning with a trip to Granby for a round robin tournament that also includes North Park and Soroco.

CMS will also travel to Baggs, Wyoming, next week and will host its own tourney Jan. 14 with North Park, Hayden and Rangely.