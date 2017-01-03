Craig Sports Briefs for Jan. 4, 2016: Deadline Wednesday for youth basketball registration

Craig Parks and Recreation has open registration for its youth basketball program, available for boys and girls in kindergarten through second-grade.

Players will learn early skills such as dribbling, passing, shooting and rebounding, as well as teamwork. Games take place at Sunset Elementary School with girls will play Mondays and Wednesdays, boys Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Organizers are also seeking volunteer coaches.

The cost is $40 per child and the deadline to register is this Wednesday. Kids signed up after the deadline will be wait-listed and registration will cost $55.

For more information on signing up, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Late registration still available for adult dodgeball league

Craig Parks and Recreation’s co-ed dodgeball league returns for a new season starting in January. Following a successful introduction in early 2016, the program will be back, hopefully bigger than ever.

Team requirements are ages 15 and older, groups of six to 10 with at least two female players. The early registration deadline has passed, but players can still join at a cost of $45. The season will officially begin Jan. 4, and rosters will be frozen as of Jan. 25.

Games will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday nights at Craig Middle School.

For more information or to register, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.

Vintage, classic snowmobiles to race Jan. 7, 21 in Hayden

Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing takes place all day this Saturday and Jan. 21 at Hayden Speedway. The event, hosted by X-Treme Mountain Racing and Antique & Vintage Snowmobile Club of Colorado, will highlight older sleds on the track.

A vintage snowmobile is defined as a model year of 1985 or older with a leaf spring, and a classic is defined as 1996 or older with an independent front suspension.

Races will take place in the following classes: stock, super stock, modified and outlaw/open-mod, as well as races for women, racers ages 50 and older and kids between the ages of 10 and 17.

Additional requirements are helmets, TekVest, shin guards and race boots for all competitors, with no exceptions.

The cost is a $60 registration fee, plus $35 per class. Admission for spectators is $5 per car. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., and concessions will be available throughout the event.

Pre-registration will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hayden’s Hi-Way 40 Bar and Lodge and the same night from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cassidy's Bar and Lounge in Clarion Inn & Suites in Craig.

Registration will also be available the day of the race

An awards banquet will take place after both the events at the Clarion, including trophies for all first-, second- and third-place finishers. The price is $40 for adults and $25 for a child 15 and younger. Dinner includes salad, prime rib, sides, dessert and two drink tickets for adults. Racers and spectators are both welcome.

For more information on racing or to register in advance, contact Nicole Case at 970-846-7119 or steamboatnerd@gmail.com.