Terry Barber: A successful business owner gets rid of blame and distrust

At ActionCOACH, to be a successful business owner we believe that it is just as important to stop doing things as it is start doing things. Starting often brings the excitement of something new and hope for the future. Stopping is just plain hard. It requires a gut-check and and admittance that certain activities, actions or mindsets are not beneficial at best or destructive at worst. So, we focus on starting new things while ignoring what we really MUST stop doing. STOP doing that!

As we continue to explore the 6 Don’ts characteristics of the best mindset for a successful business owner, this week we will be examining Blameful and Distrustful.

Blameful: “When you blame others, you give up your power to change ~ Robert Anthony (1916 – 2006) American organizational theorist and professor of management control at Harvard Business School.

The world LOVES to blame. We love to blame others for our “failures” and faults. We blame politicians for the economy, our competitors for our lack of business, our employees for our lack of success, or our busyness for our lack of delivery. Yet, we fail to look at the one most important cause for our consequences, ourselves!

As business owners, by assigning blame to others or other things, we’re surrendering our choices, power, and control of our business to these “others”… and we continue to surrender every time we blame.

This is a victim mentality. And victims are not victors in business. Yes, business is difficult at times. But we ALWAYS have a choice, even if that choice is only to choose the attitude we will have. As a business owner, we must choose the direction we wish to go, the energy we wish to spend, and choices we wish to make. Stop CHOOSING to blame and surrender and starting choosing to succeed.

Distrustful: “Distrust is like a vicious fire that keeps going and going, even put out, it will reignite itself, devouring the good with the bad, and still feeding on empty.” ― Anthony Liccione

Awhile back, a friend was telling me a story about how his mom continues to refuse to shop at a local grocery store because, 30 years ago, she purchased meat from that store that was bad and she and her family suffered from non-fatal food poisoning! Sounds ridiculous, right? And yet as business owners we do the same thing. “Oh, we tried that once.” “I once hired someone to do that job but it didn’t work out.” Or, “I asked for help once but it didn’t go well.”

Why do we allow a one-time situation that had some many different variables behind it (including our “failure” to be discerning), to determine it will ALWAYS be that way? In science, we wait hundreds of years before we call something a law because we want to make absolutely sure that we don’t miss something. We continually test and measure it to make sure it continues to produce the expected results again and again. Finally, after hundreds of years, we begrudgingly call it a law.

And yet, as business owners, we label something a business law after one occurrence. This limits our ability to reexamine an approach or idea that was 90 percent in the right direction but had a fatal 10 percent flaw. Don’t throw out the 90 percent! Modify the 10 percent, test and measure, change, test and measure, until you have found the right solution or have determined (through much testing and measuring) that it isn’t worth doing for you at this time…. Notice I didn’t say forever. Don’t waste that great 90 percent! Terry Barber is co-owner and founder of Ardent Leadership & Technology Solutions, Inc. and your only Western Slopes guaranteed profit-generating certified business coach from the world’s #1 business coaching firm, ActionCOACH. You can reach him at terrybarber@actioncoach.com