Michelle Balleck: A collective vision for the new year

All sharing a community vision. All taking steps toward the same goal. All moving in a collective direction.

These were the ideals that guided the Moffat County Economic Prioritization & Action Workshop that Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership hosted on Dec. 12. The meeting included administrators and board members from City of Craig, Moffat County, Moffat County School District, The Memorial Hospital, Colorado Northwestern Community College, Moffat County Local Marketing District, Moffat County Tourism Association, Craig Chamber of Commerce and CMEDP.

This representative group of community leaders discussed existing efforts such as improving broadband infrastructure that offer far-reaching effects that are critical for our county’s growth and diversification. Projects like this are ones we intend to carry forward collectively as a group and as a community.

We also discussed other new ideas identified in community assessments completed over many years. These studies presented opportunities to us that have gone unrealized. I wanted the group on Dec. 12 to determine which amongst these potential projects offered the greatest viability and return on investment for Craig and Moffat County.

The group prioritized, in this order, the growth and infrastructure expansion of Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Craig campus; improving trails and sidewalks systems, developing other recreational assets, and expanding tourism opportunities; and developing a community brand and implementing a community pride campaign.

We formed small workgroups to begin tackling these lofty goals and developed action plans for bringing them to fruition. I will follow up with attendees this month to begin this important work.

I am encouraged by the conversations and decisions that came out of this meeting and know that this marks one more milestone in the cooperative community progress that CMEDP is a proud partner in. I believe the dialogue we are having and actionable steps we are undertaking will help to guide our work and eliminate barriers as we enter 2017 with a renewed energy and clear focus.

I want to thank each participant at the Prioritization & Action Workshop for dedicating the time and energy to make this whole-day meeting a success. I also want to thank Jon Maraschin, executive director of the Business Incubator Center in Grand Junction, for donating his time to serve as the meeting facilitator and help us formulate our ideas into achievable goals.

CMEDP is ready to continue our critical work as we embrace the new year with a clear community vision and renewed cooperative energy.

I hope you will join us in this work. And if you’d like to see some photos and videos from the Prioritization & Action Workshop, check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CraigEconomicDevelopment.

Michelle Balleck is the executive director of Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and Marianna Raftopoulos Business Success Center. She can be reached at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.