Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 2, 2017

Monday

None

Tuesday

None

Wednesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain High School in Edwards

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain High School in Edwards

Thursday

5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Hayden

Friday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Delta Invitational

1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

8:30 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at East Grand Tournament in Granby

9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah

10:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Glenwood Springs

1:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Black at Glenwood Springs

3 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Glenwood Springs

3:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets at Arvada

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Black at Glenwood Springs

Sunday

8 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Purple at Glenwood Springs

8:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets at Arvada

9:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Aspen

10:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Purple at Glenwood Springs

11:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Aspen