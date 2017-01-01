Moffat County High School's Mattie Jo Duzik moves in to score against Discovery Canyon in the Steamboat Shootout. MCHS boys and girls basketball will be back in action at home Friday against Aspen.

Photo by Andy Bockelman

Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 2, 2017

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Monday

None

Tuesday

None

Wednesday

4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain High School in Edwards

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain High School in Edwards

Thursday

5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Hayden

Friday

10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Delta Invitational

1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

8:30 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at East Grand Tournament in Granby

9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah

10:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Glenwood Springs

1:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Black at Glenwood Springs

3 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Glenwood Springs

3:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets at Arvada

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Black at Glenwood Springs

Sunday

8 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Purple at Glenwood Springs

8:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets at Arvada

9:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Aspen

10:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Purple at Glenwood Springs

11:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Aspen

