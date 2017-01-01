Bulldog Sports for the Week of Jan. 2, 2017

Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
4 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain High School in Edwards
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation co-ed dodgeball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
5:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball vs. Battle Mountain High School in Edwards
Thursday
5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Hayden
Friday
10 a.m. Moffat County High School girls swimming at Delta Invitational
1 p.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah
3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Aspen at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Saturday
8:30 a.m. Craig Middle School girls basketball at East Grand Tournament in Granby
9 a.m. Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah
10:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Glenwood Springs
1:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Black at Glenwood Springs
3 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Glenwood Springs
3:15 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets at Arvada
4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Black at Glenwood Springs
Sunday
8 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Purple at Glenwood Springs
8:30 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Moffat County Bulldogs 18U Midgets at Arvada
9:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Aspen
10:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 10U Squirts vs. Glenwood Springs Purple at Glenwood Springs
11:45 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association Craig Cougars 12U Peewees at Aspen
