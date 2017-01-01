New building to host Ager Enterprises in Craig

— Ager Enterprises recently centralized operations with a new equipment maintenance shop in Craig.

Situated between Glenwood Springs to the south and Rock Springs, Wyoming to the North, owner Brandon Ager moved his shop to Craig in May to centralize operations.

Ager had considered renting or buying property in Craig, but found “all the buildings that I looked at where old and not set-up for what I needed and they wanted a lot of money for them. Rent is out of control,” Ager said.

Instead of paying $129,000 or more for an older building that would have needed renovations, Ager built new at about the same cost and has been able to customize the property.

The shop is under construction at the corner of Fourth and Tucker streets.

When completed it will include a small office, maintenance bays and under cover storage for a small fleet of heavy equipment that includes a street sweeper, dump truck, skid steer, mini-excavator and more.

Ager likes the visibility of the location that is already bringing in business.

“I haven’t pushed advertising, but the sign is bringing in more business,” he said.

The 7-year-old company provides property management services, primarily to commercial properties, but also to a growing number of residential properties.

On the commercial side Ager provides snow removal, street sweeper cleaning, lot striping, power washing, foundations, water main repairs, “pretty much anything and if I can’t do it I subcontract it out,” he said.

On the residential side Ager provides a range of services including landscaping, sprinkler system installation and repair and lawn care.

Ager started his business when he was in high school in his hometown of Yampa where his father’s drilling firm is based. His father also used to own the Royal Hotel that burned down in Jan. 2015.

“I got started by taking care of Yampa gas station in high school when it was Weston’s Country Corner. When Kum & Go took over they kept me,” Ager said. “Then they asked me to power wash and lot striping and that turned into getting into 20 stores. And that was the start.”

His work for Kum & Go has continued to grow.

“I take care of about 50 stories, about two years ago I started in Craig.” Ager said.

The company currently employs six people, two in Steamboat Springs, two in Yampa and two in Craig, said Ager.

“In the next five years I’d like to double what I have now to maybe about 25 employees,” he said.

Ager said. “Finding good help is sometimes an issue and the bigger you get the more headaches you get.”

The Craig shop should be completed this spring.

In the meantime Ager can be reached at 970-846-9436.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or follow her on Twitter @CDP_Education.