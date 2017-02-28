Senior group in Craig grows beyond its current space

In three short years, the Senior Social Center has grown to more than 300 members.

The growth spurt has spurred the group to seek a larger facility than it currently has at the Bell Tower, so when the American Legion vacated the Shadow Mountain Clubhouse last year, the seniors saw an opportunity and started dreaming big.

The seniors found that those dreams won’t become a reality at a meeting with the Moffat County Commissioners last week when more than a dozen senior citizens met with commissioners to inquire about the building.

The clubhouse belongs to the county — an ownership that was gifted to the commissioners in 1986 by Colorado Ute Electric Association for $10. The power company originally build the clubhouse for its workers who lived in Shadow Mountain trailer park. The stipulation of the donation was that the building be used only for community events.

Because Moffat County received the clubhouse at little to no cost, the Senior Social Center was hopeful that the commissioners could allow them to use the building for a nominal cost, if not for free.

Moffat County attorney Rebecca Tyree told them that could not happen.

“We’re not supposed to give a public building away,” she said, citing a state law that restricts such a transaction. Although the building was given to the county, does not mean the county can just give it away. “It needs to be sold at fair market value.”

According to Colorado’s constitution a state body cannot give away or donate a publicly owned entity, which means the county must put the Shadow Mountain Clubhouse up for sale at fair market value. The value of the building is between $275,000 and $325,000, said Roy Tipton, Moffat County director of development services.

The clubhouse will go on the market at the end of May.

“When you look at that building overall, it needs some major work,” Tipton told the seniors, passing out a sheet outlining the needed repairs that total $176,080. Additionally, annual costs to operate the building total $35,700.

“There’s such a passion about that building for our members,” said Senior Social Center President Kathy Fagan.

The seniors currently use the second floor of the Bell Tower building for free from Colorado Northwestern Community College. The space is a fraction of the size of the 8,890-square-foot Shadow Mountain Clubhouse.

Since the group continues to grow, they’ve had to spread their offerings and events across several locations in Craig, including the Boys & Girls Club, where they have Pickleball four days a week.

All three commissioners listened to the seniors concerns and needs for a bigger space.

“If there was a way to do it, it’d be a win-win for everybody,” said Commissioner Ray Beck, who also is a member of the Senior Social Center. “(But) the days of free are over.”

Recently, the county found out that it will owe $240,000 in tax refunds to the Salt River Project — partial owner of Craig Station — due to the power plant’s devaluation.

“We can’t just keep doing things the same and expecting different results,” Beck said.

When the building goes up for sale at the end of May, the Food Bank, which currently operates out of a small space, will have to find a new home.

More recently, the American Legion occupied the majority of the space at the Shadow Mountain Clubhouse for a nominal $10 a month in addition to covering the utility bill and the facility’s insurance.

However, last August, the American Legion tried to help another group in need of space — Moffat County Thunder Cheer, which had to vacate Centennial Mall due to an increase in rent. The cheer group also will have to vacate at the end of May.

“The dilemma is we need to find a permanent space, and we don’t have the money to rent something for market value,” said Senior Social Center member Jean Jones.

