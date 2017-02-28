Prather’s Pick: The retelling of a classic fable

This week’s book is a retelling of “The Grasshopper and the Ants,” a beloved Aesop’s fable. When I was browsing through the children’s library last week, the book fell off the shelf and landed at my feet. I was immediately drawn to the bright colors and detail of the cover’s artwork — it’s exquisite — so I brought the book home.

The book was done by Jerry Pinkney who has received a Caldecott Medal in 2010 for “The Lion and the Mouse,” plus five Caldecott Honors, several Coretta Scott King Awards, and a nomination for the Hans Christian Andersen Award.

It is spring as the fable begins. A whole bunch of black ants are busy collecting pieces of leaves and seeds, which they carry back to their home in a tree trunk. Meanwhile, a grasshopper is trying to convince the ants to quit working so hard and join him in a picnic and in making some music.

The grasshopper is a one-man band. He carries a banjo, concertina, drum and cymbals around with him. He’s a colorful fellow, orange with long antennae, beautiful diaphanous wings, and great big eyes. His hind legs are huge.

All during the spring, summer and autumn seasons the ants work away while the grasshopper plays. Even when winter arrives, grasshopper is putting off work. He makes snow angels and snow-hoppers. He puts some big seed pods on his hind legs and plods along in the snow.

By now the ants have retreated to their warm winter home. Grasshopper goes to their door and peeks through the window. The ants peek back. The ants look at one another as if to say, “What can we do?”

Grasshopper walks away through the snow, folds up his wings, takes off his snowshoe pods, sits down on his drum, and holds his banjo over his head. And then…

Two of the pages are an illustration showing the goings-on in the ant home. A pull-up flap shows what’s going on at another level of the home. Ants keep a fire going, cook a meal for young ants, weave yarn into bedding, carry seeds and leaves up a ladder, and more. What a lot there is for the reader to see!

“Don’t put off for tomorrow what you can do today!” is the moral of this classic fable. Does the grasshopper learn anything from this experience? The reader has to carefully study the final endpaper of the book to find out.

This beautiful book is published by Little, Brown and Company (2015). It costs $18 in hardcover. You can also find the book in the children’s library at the Craig branch of the Moffat County Libraries.