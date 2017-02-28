Lance Scranton: Disseminating news

Warning: The views of your news sources are highly charged with partisanship opinions and manufactured stories designed to discredit anyone you dislike.

Every news story about politics these days (other than factual reporting of something that actually happened) should come with the above disclaimer. The line between fact and opinion journalism has been blurring steadily toward partisanship and students get caught up in the quagmire of opinions that are being presented as facts. For years we have had to put up with grandiose speeches that sounded terrific but had no substance and the result is that now we have substantial things being said in a less than grandiose manner.

“Straight-talk” has taken on a life of its own and anyone (students included) can get in on the action and find out what’s on the mind of our elected officials or any other “feed” that they might want to follow. It’s difficult as an educator to try and combat the sheer number of news stories that invade student screens. The battle is made even more complex when highly impressionable young people do not have reasoned adults in their life to bounce off some of the crazier ideas they get from social media.

As teachers, we are constantly engaged in a complex dance to both inform students of the world around them and also try to help them understand events in light of history and the writings of those who have come before us. But the sheer amount of information make the partners in the dance so sporadic that each never learns the value of both listening and reasoning.

Our “Shout Now — Shout the Loudest” cultural attitude can make even the heartiest student wonder if learning is worth the cost, if the investment doesn’t pay off in making one feel good about their particular point of view. But, an opinion is just that, and our opinions change over time as we learn new things, become aware of the world around us, and measure our youthful optimism with a more mature and measured reality.

News comes and goes and yesterday’s headlines disappear so quickly that we forget things that might be really important. Young people are our future, but disregarding the past to stay on top of being “well-informed” might lead to repeating what we want to avoid... and if we did, would anybody know in a world consumed by the next news story?

Lance Scranton is a teacher and a coach at Moffat County High School.