Craig Sports Briefs for March 1, 2017: Win big in Daily Press Fan of the Week Contest

Craig Trap Club hosting Polar Bear League

Craig Trap Club’s Polar Bear League for shotgun shooters takes place through March at its headquarters at US Highway 40 and Moffat County Road 64.

Sessions are twice weekly at 10 a.m. Sundays or 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Daytime shoots involve fluorescent orange targets, while evening activities use white targets under spotlights.

Polar Bear sessions are open to individuals and families with a $60 registration fee for the league, with practice rounds $5 for club members and $6 for non-members.

A full league shooting includes 300 total targets — 100 from the 16-yard line for handicap classification, 100 more from either the 20- or 25-yard line and another 100 from 16.

Shooting can be done all in one day or throughout the season.

CTC can help newcomers with equipment, though shooters need to buy their own ammunition as well as have proper ear protection, safety glasses and ammo pouches.

For more information on Craig Trap Club’s Polar Bear League requirements, call 970-629-8437 or 970-629-9586 or visit Facebook.com/CraigTrapClub.

Safari Club banquet takes place March 18

The Yampa Valley Chapter of Safari Club International will host its annual fundraiser banquet March 18 at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. as cocktails are served, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and an auction to follow.

Among the items up for bid are hunting trips and other valuable packages.

Tickets are $45 per person, $85 per couple or $500 for a corporate table. Tickets can be purchased through Rummel Chiropractic, Mountain Man Taxidermy, Northwest Pawn Shop, Chapman’s Automotive, Precision Auto, Steamboat Springs Chamber Resort Association or the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Proceeds stay in the community, and SCI’s goal is to promote both hunting freedom and wildlife conservation.

For more information, call Karl Huntsman at 970-819-2531.