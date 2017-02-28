Craig hockey teams have one last go on home ice

The winter weather continues to stay in Northwest Colorado, but the hockey season is more or less at an end.

Craig Youth Hockey Association teams celebrated one last day at Moffat County Ice Arena with unofficial Saturday games as the 10 and under Squirts hosted Oak Creek and the 18U Midgets brought in the Uintah Utes of Vernal, Utah.

The Moffat County Bulldogs’ schedule has been a difficult one this year, but the high school-age squad had some of their best games of the season in the doubleheader, splitting with a 6-2 win and 4-2 loss.

The previous week’s matches against Hyland Hills’ house team also saw the Bulldogs evenly matched compared to most of the year, including a 3-3 draw and losses of 5-2 and 4-3.

Coach Tim Knez said the late season improvements have been hard to miss.

“The kids have put out tremendous effort the last two weeks,” he said. “The year all in all has been a success, and I want to thank the kids and their parents for a great season.”

On Saturday, Wyatt Boatright scored five total goals, four of which came in the first game, while Dom Bell netted one and Ezra Moyer, playing up from the CYHA’s 14U Bantam level, scored twice.

The Craig Cougars of the Squirt level also opted to invite younger athletes to play up, extending the opportunity for members of the 8U Mites to face off against the Kodiaks.

Only one, Boston Armstrong, was available to play Saturday, joining the Craig kids in dual wins, 8-0 and 8-2, over Oak Creek.

“That should give him a taste of next year,” coach Jim Neton said of the “Squirt-to-be.”

Though the two games were technically scrimmages, counting them toward the season record makes the Squirts 20-6-1, the best total among any of CYHA’s age groups.

As the third-place team in the Continental Divide Youth Hockey League Squirt C division, the Cougars had qualified for the state tournament.

A clerical error with tourney organizers in Denver threatened to end the season early, but coaches received confirmation this week they are in the mix. This weekend, the group will face Colorado Springs, Hyland Hills and Denver Country Club.

Win or lose at state, Neton said it’s been a season to remember.

“A ton of improvement, a lot of skill, team play and decision-making has really improved all across the board,” he said. “Their speed, their footwork, it’s fun to watch, and it’s exciting because you can see kids making plays they didn’t make a month ago. Really great, coachable group of kids.”

Contact Andy Bockelman at 970-875-1793 or abockelman@CraigDailyPress.com or follow him on Twitter @CDP_Sports.