Tax ballot question to be discussed Thursday at community forum in Craig

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Center of Craig, a community forum will take place to discuss the sales/use tax initiative that will appear on April’s ballot.

All community members are encouraged to attend and ask any questions they may have before voting begins.

Thursday’s meeting will be the second of three community forums on the sales/use tax. One forum was held earlier in February and the third will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 13 at the Center of Craig, the same week that the mail-in ballots will be sent out to voters.

If approved by voters, the sales/use tax is projected to bring in an additional $2.4 million to the city of Craig in the first year.

The purpose of the forums is to provide a presentation on the city’s finances, discuss cuts that have been made, explain the current situation with the city’s budget and give community members the opportunity to ask questions.

“The reason for these community meetings is to provide an opportunity for voters to be educated. How they choose to vote is their right, but we just want to make sure that they’re making an informed vote,” said city council candidate Andrea Camp.