Craig woman sends $28k to scam artist: On the record for Feb. 24 to 26

Craig Police Department

— Friday, Feb. 24

12 a.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, officers responded to a report of a possible burglary. A woman reported that someone was banging on a door and appeared to be trying to break in. The manager of the apartment building reported a resident had been locked out of his apartment.

12:13 a.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, officers responded to a report that two men were in the store talking about a drug deal. They reportedly sat in the parking lot talking for some time and then went their separate ways.

11:54 a.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, officers responded to a report of a scam. A woman in her late 50s was contacted online by a man who claimed he was a soldier in the Army or Air Force in Afghanistan and had complications that required money to solve them. The woman sent between $28,000 and $30,000 via Western Union transfers and money order to Ghana in Africa.

1:49 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a non-injury, two-car crash. One vehicle temporarily blocked a westbound lane.

4:58 p.m. At Bear Creek Animal Hospital, officers responded to a report of a volunteer bitten by a cat.

5:58 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a report of a drunk pedestrian. The man called himself in and was demanding a ride to jail. Officers attempted to locate him in two different locations. When they called the man, he would not give his location but wanted to know if he had any warrants out for his arrest.

6:48 p.m. At the North Kum & Go, officers responded to a report of a possible drug incident. The reporting party saw two individuals exchange money.

11:25 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue West, officers took a report of domestic violence from a woman who said her husband was beating her and threatened to shoot her. The man was arrested for third degree assault and domestic violence.

Saturday, Feb. 25

12:41 a.m. On the north side of the Super 8 Motel, officers responded to a report of a man passed out in the stairwell. Reportedly, the party was just sleeping.

1:23 a.m. On the 500 block of Rose Street, officers responded to a report of a disturbance. A man refused to leave the residence and head-butted another man in the face, causing bleeding and a cut lip. An ambulance was called and the aggressor was arrested for driving under the influence and third degree assault.

6:16 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a report of possible assault or domestic violence. A woman called to report her son had been hit with a cell phone speaker and was cut on the left side of the eye and it was bleeding. The injured male party refused to talk to the ambulance or officers.

7:25 p.m. On the 1100 West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A woman in Arkansas called to say a Craig woman was intercepting her phone calls and text messages, is threatening her family and calls her early in the morning. Officers reported that none of the suspects named live in Craig.

Sunday, Feb. 26

12:12 a.m. On the 300 block of South Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a report of a possible drug deal happening in a hotel room.

2:53 p.m. At the Centennial Mall, officers responded to a report of a stolen car which turned out to be a civil dispute between a man and a woman over the ownership of the vehicle.

5:50 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of possible shoplifting. Two people have been named as suspects pending review of security footage.

7:58 p.m. At East 13th Street and Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a one-car crash. A man drove a 2007 Toyota pickup into the ditch near the intersection. A man was arrested for driving under the influence, careless driving, lack insurance and lack of a valid drivers’ license.

8:14 p.m. On the 700 block of Colorado Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. The caller reported that his ex-fiance’s boyfriend was calling him repeatedly, texting him and threatening to kill him.

9:42 p.m. On the 300 block of South Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a report of domestic violence at a hotel. The caller saw a man and woman fighting near the pool and thought they saw the man hit the woman. The parties were contacted and said it was just an argument.