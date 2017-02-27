Curtain opens Friday on 71-year-old Craig tradition

At a Glance What: 71st annual Kiwanis Play When: 8 p.m. March 3, 4 Where: Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way Cost: Tickets are $20 each or $200 for a table of 10 and may be purchased at Northwest Pawn Shop in Craig.

— It’s the final days before the curtain opens on a 71-year-old Craig tradition — the Kiwanis Club play and the group is set to shock.

The play will be held at 8 p.m. March 3 and 4 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion in Craig.

“We start right at 8 p.m. so we advise that you arrive early to be seated 7:45 p.m.,” said Jim Ferree, club president.

Guide to enjoying the Craig Kiwanis Play • Buy tickets early. • Food and beverages are not served during the play. • Bring your own food and adult beverages to the play. • Bring enough to share, but please limit cooler size. • Designate a driver. Walk or call a cab. • The play starts promptly at 8 p.m. Show-up about a half-hour before the curtain raises. • Adult content, attendees should be 18 or older. • Greeters may give you a lipstick kiss on the cheek. • Please don’t punch the greeters. Source: Tips from Jim Ferree, club president.

The Saturday performance has sold out, but there are about 10 tables still available for the Friday night performance.



Tickets cost $20 per seat, $200 per table and can be purchased at Northwest Pawn Shop at 801 E. Victory Way in Craig, said P.J. Nicholes, club member and pawn shop owner.

The final week of rehearsal and preparation is called “hell week” by Play Chairman Kevin Oxley.

The group presents about 14 short skits and dance numbers with many of those being finalized right up to the end.

“There will certainly be some political content,” said Jim Ferree, club president.

Preparation this week includes all the little details.

“We are also trying to get ready for the make-up ladies to be clean shaven without fuzzy ears,” Oxley said.

One of the traditional rules of the play is that what happens at a Kiwanis play, stays are a Kiwanis play this means that working media, cameras and video equipment are not allowed, Ferree said.

Another tradition is that greeters — rugged, often hairy men wearing plenty of lipstick and fishnet stockings — give kisses out at the door.

“We have a rule that no guy will come in without getting a kiss on the cheek,” Oxley said.

Men are asked not to punch the greeters; it’s all a part of the show.

