Craig City Council/mayoral debate takes place Wednesday

The Craig Association of Realtors, Craig Daily Press and KRAI will host a candidate debate/forum for the upcoming city council and mayor candidates at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Centennial Mall.

Councilmen Joe Bird and John Ponikvar will be facing off for mayor.

There are four open city council seats for which seven candidates will be competing — Tony Bohrer and Jarrod Ogden, seeking re-election, will be up against Dave DeRose, Andrea Camp, Rod Compton, Bill Johnston and Chris Nichols.

“Our city and mayoral election is very contested, meaning there’s a large pool of candidates. The goal of a candidates’ forum is to give each person running for office an opportunity to tell the mass audience why they’re running and what they plan to do for the city,” said Craig Daily Press Editor Noelle Leavitt Riley.

All community members are welcome and encouraged to attend the debate/forum to learn more about the candidates before voting in April.

“I think it’s very important for members of the community to show up to these events and listen to the candidates who are running so that they can make an educated decision when it’s time to cast their vote,” said City Manager Mike Foreman.