Thoughtful Parenting: Children and supervision

When you reflect on your childhood, do you ever recall things you did that you wouldn’t have done if an adult had been watching you? Most of us played “doctor” when no grownup was within eyeshot. Experimenting with fire, cigarettes, shoplifting, teasing a sibling or bullying another child — these are only a few examples that come to mind.

I suspect many of us have not-so-great stories both from our own childhoods and from our experiences as parents. When we send our children out to play in the neighborhood, we assume they’re safe from harm and are not committing mischief. But how sure can we be when they’re out of the line of sight of responsible adults? We often overestimate our children’s abilities to make good choices and to have good judgment.

There are other important considerations to weigh when deciding what kind of and how much adult supervision our children need. Children benefit enormously when adults pay attention to them. They feel valued and included. When adults play interactively with them, children’s brains are activated in vital ways. The parts of their brains that help them self-regulate and make decisions are engaged. Children’s brain growth depends on how the brain is used. Safe and playful interactions with adults nurture healthy brain development.

Does this mean that parents and other responsible adults need to be involved with our children at all times, without a break? Not quite, but we have to be informed about the benefits healthy modeling and engagement have with our children. Everyone knows that, when children are playing in the next room and suddenly there’s no longer any noise, we’d better check on them quickly. Children in the downstairs playroom, out of sight and sound of adults, can quickly get into serious mischief, including aggressive and bullying behavior. It’s not until a child comes upstairs crying that it’s evident something went wrong.

We would never intentionally put our children in harm’s way. So, we, as caring parents and adults in children’s lives, must make informed decisions about how much direct supervision our children require. Ages and stages have to be considered. In brief, toddlers have little, if any, impulse control. Three- and four- year-olds are notoriously self-centered and bossy. Most children are incapable of sharing until roughly ages 7 or 8. Curiosity drives much of children’s behavior. Play that imitates parents’ actions is pretty common, as is the drive to explore independently.

What’s a parent to do? We’re all told to take care of ourselves so we can take care of our children, but when, if we must monitor them much of the time? Play dates can provide a break, if we’re sure the adult watching our child and his or her friend is responsible. Being part of a childcare exchange group can also provide some child-free time. One parent can relieve the other parent. (In no way is working outside of the home comparable to staying home all day with children.) Names of licensed day care providers can be found by calling the Family Development Center.

The message here is twofold. Our children probably need more eyes-on supervision than they are getting. As adults in charge of precious developing humans, we, too, need time out to replenish our energy and objectivity.

Chris Young, Ph.D. is a retired licensed psychologist who specialized in children and families. She can be reached at 970-291-9259 for consultation.

Reflexivo de Padres: Los Niños y La Supervisión

¿Cuándo recuerda su infancia, Usted recuerda algunas cosas que hizo que no aria si hubiera estado un adulto? La mayoría de nosotros jugamos al doctor cuando ningún adulto estaba en nuestra vista. Experimentando con fuego, cigarros, robar, molestar a algún hermano(a), o acosar algún otro niño –estos solo son algunos ejemplos que se nos vienen a la mente.

Sospecho que muchos de nosotros tenemos historias no tal grandes, tal como en nuestra propia infancia como de nuestras experiencias como padres. Cuando mandamos a nuestros hijos a jugar en la vecindad, nosotros asumimos que están seguros de cualquier daño y que no están cometiendo alguna travesura. ¿Pero cómo podemos estar seguros si están fuera de la vista de los adultos responsables? Nosotros a veces sobrestimamos las habilidades de nuestros hijos en tomar buenas decisiones y tener buen juicio.

Hay otras consideraciones importantes de tomar en cuenta, cuando estamos decidiendo que tipo de supervisión y cuanta supervisión adulta nuestros hijos necesitan. Los niños se benefician bastante cuando los adultos les prestan atención. Ellos se sienten valorados e incluidos. Cuando los adultos juegan interactivamente con ellos, los cerebros de los niños se activan de manera fundamental. Las partes de su cerebro que les ayuda a autorregularse y tomar decisiones se comprometen. El crecimiento del cerebro de los niños depende en cómo se use el cerebro. Las interacciones seguras y alegres con los adultos crean un desarrollo saludable en el cerebro.

¿Esto significa que los padres y otros adultos responsables necesitan involucrarse con sus hijos todo el tiempo, sin un descanso? No exactamente, pero tenemos que estar informados de los beneficios que la modelación saludable y el compromiso tienen en nuestros hijos. Todos sabemos que cuando los niños están jugando en la habitación de al lado y de repente ya no hay ruido, que sería mejor asegurarnos rápidamente que todo está bien. Los niños en la sala de juegos abajo, fuera de la vista y sin el ruido de los adultos pueden hacer rápidamente una travesura muy seria, incluyendo el comportamiento agresivo y el comportamiento de acoso. No es hasta que un niño sube arriba llorando, que es evidente que algo salió mal.

Nosotros nunca intencionalmente pondríamos a nuestros hijos en peligro. Por lo tanto nosotros como padres y adultos preocupados en la vida de los niños, debemos tomar decisiones informadas sobre cuanta supervisión directa nuestros hijos necesitan. Sus edades y etapas tienen que ser consideradas. En resumen, los niños pequeños tienen poco o ningún control de sus impulsos. Los niños de 3 a 4 años son notoriamente egocéntricos y mandones. La mayoría de ellos son incapaces de compartir con otros niños hasta aproximadamente los 7 u ocho años. La curiosidad maneja mucho del comportamiento de ellos. Los juegos que imitan las acciones de los padres son bastantes comunes, así como el impulso de explorar independientemente.

¿Qué debe hacer un padre? Se nos dice que nos cuidemos a nosotros mismos para que podamos cuidar a nuestros hijos. ¿Pero cuando, si debemos supervisarlos la mayoría del tiempo? Las citas de juego pueden proporcionar un descanso, si estamos seguros de que el adulto que va a cuidar a nuestro hijo y a su amigo sea responsable. Ser parte de un gran grupo de intercambio de cuidado de niños también puede proveer algún tiempo libre de sus hijos. Un padre puede aliviar al otro padre. (De ninguna manera trabajar fuera de la casa es comparado a quedarse en casa todo el día con los niños.) Nombres de proveedores de cuidado de niños con licenciatura se pueden encontrar llamando al Family Development Center.

El mensaje aquí es doble. Nuestros hijos probablemente necesitan más supervisión de lo que están recibiendo. Como adultos en cargo de seres humanos en desarrollo preciosos, nosotros también necesitamos tiempo para reponer nuestra energía y objetividad.

Chris Young, Ph.D. es una psicóloga jubilada que se especializa en niños y familias. Ella puede ser contactada al 970-291-9259 para una consulta.