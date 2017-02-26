Note from the Publisher: Reader survey now available

We want to hear from you! I invite you to take the Craig Daily Press 2017 Reader and Community survey now online at www.craigdailypress.com.

Everyone who takes the survey will have the option to register to win a $250 gift card.

Community journalism is about what’s going on in your neighborhood, it’s about the amazing people in our community who give back and make a difference, it’s about our local businesses and their successes, our local economy, our local sports teams, our schools and students, it’s about our everyday heroes and the first responders/law enforcement who protect us day in and day out. It’s also about our elected officials and so much more. Community journalism impacts people on a daily basis.

The staff at the Craig Daily Press is committed to being your community newspaper, and we are looking to our readers for their input to guide us as we plan for the upcoming year and beyond. As we continue to grow, we are seeking new ways to serve and strengthen Craig and Moffat County.

We’d like to know how you’re absorbing local news, whether it be through the print product or digital offerings, including www.craigdailypress.com, tablet, and/or mobile? What would you like to see in the newspaper? What do you feel is important to our community? What is important to the growth of our community? Please tell us!



“Despite the emergence of new information technologies such as the digital era, community newspapers continue to play an important role in the Information Age. Over 150 million people are informed, educated and entertained by a community newspaper every week.” — National Newspaper Association.

Thank you in advance for your participation in our survey.

Renee Campbell is the publisher of the Craig Daily Press and the Saturday Morning Press.