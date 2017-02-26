Government update for the week of Feb. 27

Moffat County Commissioners meeting

— When: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, 221 W. Victory Way

Agenda

1) 8:30 a.m.: Call to order by the chairman

• Pledge of Allegiance/Opening Prayer

• Approval of the agenda

2) Consent agenda — Review and sign the following documents:

a) Approve minutes: Feb. 21 and Feb. 22

b) Transfer of Payment of Warrants: Resolution 2017-30

c) Agreement to administration services and schedules for employee benefits

3) Public comment, general discussion and BOCC Reports:

— Please note that the board may discuss any topic relevant to county business, whether or not the topic has been specifically noted on this agenda.

• Present Appreciation of Service plaque to Rod Durham for the Housing Authority Board

4) Staff Reports:

a) Road & Bridge Department — Dan Miller and Linda DeRose

• Bid recommendations

— Mag water

— Cattle guard iron

b) Finance Department — Mindy Curtis

• Present budget supplemental

c) Office of Development Services — Roy Tipton

• Intergovernmental Agreement(s) re: Swinging Bridge

• Present bid recommendation for oven for Public Safety Center kitchen

d) Human Resources Department — Lynette Siedschlaw — and Weed and Pest Management — Jessica Counts

• Personnel requisition for (seasonal) weed and pest management positions

e) Colorado Northwestern Community College and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership — Michelle Balleck

• Rural Jump Start program resolution

5) Adjournment

Craig City Council meeting

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Craig Municipal Building, 300 W. Fourth St., Craig

Agenda:

1) Pledge of allegiance and moment of silence

2) Call to order

3) Approval of minutes from Jan. 24 and Feb. 15 meetings

4) Approval of January 2017 bills

5) Approval of agenda

6) Consent agenda

7) Audiences

a) Michelle Balleck and Janell Oberlander will do a presentation and offer council three resolutions for possible approval regarding the Rural Jump-Start Program.

8) Other Business

a) Approve Resolution No. 4: Safe Routes to School

b) Approve Resolution No. 5: Authorizing City Clerk to appoint election judges for the General Municipal Election to be held on April 4

c) Award of bids for (2) cab & chassis and (2) dump beds for the Road & Bridge department.

First reading—

d) Ordinance No. 1063 (2017)-A supplemental appropriation ordinance to carryover budgeted 2016 projects or commitments not accomplished in 2016 into 2017 budget

e) Adoption of the City of Craig Public Works Manual.

9) Staff Reports

a) November/December 2016 Water/Wastewater reports.

b) January 2017 monthly police report, 2016 year-end report and 2017 Strategic Plan for Drug Enforcement.

c) 2016 Year End Financial Report

10) City Manager/City Attorney Reports

11) Council Reports

12) Audience Comments

13) Adjourn

Moffat County Department of Social Services

When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Colorado Northwestern Community College, Room 175

Social Services will co-host an informational meeting with Colorado Department of Human Services about the child welfare department’s move to differential response.

Moffat County Tourism Association

When: 12:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Moffat County Courthouse, conference room

Agenda

1) 12:30 p.m.: Call to order, roll call and welcome guests

2) 12:40 p.m.: Public comments

3) 1:00 p.m.: 2017 MCTA Officer Elections

4) 1:15 p.m.: Review 2016 financials

• Review 2017 budget-to-date

• Review two-page document that was presented to Local Marketing District

— Note: No allocation of funds is scheduled for the retreat portion of this meeting.

5) 1:30 p.m.: Retreat discussion topics

a) MCTA office space

• Update on Centennial Mall obligations

• Current location

• Vision and mission into 2018

b) MC ACTS — Discuss relationship and 2017 obligations

• Winter promotions: Winter events and request for video

• MCTA statement concerning Outdoor Connections

• Quarterly meetings and Monthly Directors’ Meeting

c) Review and discuss marketing to date

• Review list of funds spent or encumbered

• List vision for 2018

d) Review Projects for 2017

• Bureau of Land Management and county road signs

• Website: www.VisitMoffatCounty.com

• 2018 Vision, i.e. big printed brochure, travel show(s), video, Yampa River Park support

e) Event Funding

• Discuss criteria and limits for assistance & opportunities

• Whittle the Wood relationship

• LMD Supplemental — Advertising only

f) External Funding

• CTO Marketing Grant, fall 2017 or 2018

• Vision for 2018 request

• Other sources — List and assign board members for follow-up

g) Personnel

• Director position

• Vision for the future

h) 2017 calendar – review meeting schedule

6) 4:40 p.m.: Public Comments

— Note: This agenda item may occur earlier than listed if retreat topics end early.

7) 5:00 p.m.: Adjournment