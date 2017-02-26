Document the first returning Greater Sandhill Crane and win a prize

The return migration of Greater Sandhill Cranes to the Yampa Valley has begun. Cranes are leaving their wintering homes in New Mexico and Arizona and heading north with the first arrivals expected in the Yampa Valley the first or second week of March. The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition, presenter of the annual Yampa Valley Crane Festival that runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, is once again sponsoring a First-Crane-Sighting-of-the-Season contest.

Document your sighting of the first Greater Sandhill Crane spotted in your area of the Yampa Valley. Then email a photo to ColoradoCranes@gmail.com or mail a printed photo to crane coalition headquarters: 40625 County Road 69A, Hayden, CO 81639. Include the date, time, and location of your sighting, as well as your name and any other pertinent details.

A prize will be awarded to each individual with the photo of the earliest sighting in West, North, and South Routt County areas, plus Steamboat Springs and Craig. A special grand prize will be given for the overall earliest sighting in the entire Yampa Valley. Winners and photos will be announced at the end of March on the CCCC website: www.coloradocranes.org