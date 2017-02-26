Business Buzz: Last day for Business Climate Survey is Monday

Monday is the final day for business owners and managers to complete Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership’s Business Climate Survey at CraigBusiness.com/survey.

The purpose of the survey is to assess the current business climate in Moffat County and identify ways to improve conditions for business and workforce availability and skills.

This survey is designed for owners or managers of for-profit businesses operating within Moffat County. The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete. All information collected is anonymous.

“We appreciate your honest feedback as we continue to work to diversify our economy and provide a great place to live and do business,” said CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck.

The survey was created in partnership with Colorado Northwestern Community College, Colorado Workforce Center, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Moffat County Tourism Association and Yampa Valley Data Partners. The survey will remain open past Monday, but statistics will be compiled this week to present to key economic partners.

For more information, contact Balleck at 970-9620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

Weight loss company fills vacancy in Craig

A vacant retail space in downtown Craig has a new tenant

The Ideal You, a weight loss and diet clinic, moved to 571 Yampa Ave. in January.

The clinic, which is owned and managed by Dr. Jona Ely, has been in Craig for five years. It was previously located in the YampaCare Specialty Clinic, then an office inside Arnold Family Chiropractic.

The Ideal You offers weight loss assistance through a three-phase program, said coach and administrator Janice Ciesco. The first phase is focused on weight loss, and the other two phases are focused on weight management and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The clinic offers an array of products and activities to keep clients on track — Ideal Protein supplements, shakes, foods and cookbooks; healthy meal plans; weekly coaching; exercise classes; and healthy alternatives to sugary condiments and drink mixes.

There are also healthy cooking classes offered at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. The classes provide tips on how to prepare in advance for eating healthy throughout the week.

“People in this program lose about two to five pounds per week on average,” Ciesco said. “We’ve had clients with Type 2 diabetes who were taking 60 units of insulin per day before the program drop to zero units per day afterward, just from getting that extra weight off and adopting a healthier lifestyle.”

Although The Ideal You is open Monday through Friday, it is possible to call and get an appointment on the weekend if you have a busy schedule, Ciesco said.

CMEDP, Clarion Inn host mixer Thursday

Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership and Cassidy’s Bar & Grill at the Clarion Inn & Suites will co-host a Craig Chamber of Commerce mixer from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the hotel, 300 S. Highway 13.

The event is open to anyone interested. Appetizers and drinks will be served. RSVPs are requested to the Chamber at 970-824-5689.

For more information about the event, contact CMEDP at 970-620-4370 or director@cmedp.com.

'Don’t Fear the Banker' set for March 15

“Don’t Fear the Banker,” a Lunch and Learn opportunity, is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15 in room 185 at CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St., Craig.

Paul Boyd with Bank of the San Juans will present about tips on how business owners can prepare for a financial ask and present to bank officers.

RSVPs are not required, and the event is offered free of charge. Participants should take a sack lunch. For more information, call Desiree Moore at 970-824-1135.

The Lunch and Learn events are sponsored by Colorado Northwestern Community College, Craig Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Workforce Center and Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership.

Chaos Ink tour set for March 15

The Craig/Moffat Economic Development Partnership Board of Directors will host a business visit meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. March 15 at Chaos Ink Design & Screen Printing, 80 W. Fourth St. Meetings are open to the public.

“The business visit meetings are a great way for us to be out in our local companies, seeing the work they are doing, deeply understanding our economy and making decisions based on the feedback we hear from local business owners and managers,” CMEDP Executive Director Michelle Balleck said. “Chaos Ink is a new CMEDP member for 2017, and we are eager to learn about this business and ways that we can better serve it and our community.”

For more information, call 620-4370 or email director@cmedp.com.