Bulldog Sports for the Week of Feb. 27, 2017

Monday
TBD Moffat County High School spring sports first day of practice
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Tuesday
None
Wednesday
7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.
Thursday
5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.
Friday
TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Bennett at Regional Tournament at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
Saturday
TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Regional Tournament at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane
9 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Centennial Middle School Tournament in Montrose
Sunday
None
