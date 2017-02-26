Bulldog Sports for the Week of Feb. 27, 2017

Monday

TBD Moffat County High School spring sports first day of practice

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Tuesday

None

Wednesday

7 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation coed volleyball at Craig Middle School, 915 Yampa Ave.

Thursday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation kindergarten, first- and second-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Bennett at Regional Tournament at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Regional Tournament at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

9 a.m. Craig Middle School wrestling at Centennial Middle School Tournament in Montrose

Sunday

None