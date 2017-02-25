Our view: Moffat County wrestling is Bulldog pride at its best

Sports provide an atmosphere for young people that instills confidence, perseverance and other positive values, and when athletes have strong support through and through, there’s no telling what they can do.

The editorial board would like to take this opportunity to recognize wrestling as a positive part of the Moffat County community.

Editorial board Noelle Leavitt Riley — newspaper representative Andy Bockelman — newspaper representative Terry Carwile — community representative Dan Davidson — community representative

Last week, Moffat County High School sent eight grapplers to the state championships at the Pepsi Center in Denver, but there were far more people than that number who were involved.

It’s a rarity when MCHS doesn’t have a presence at state, and the amount of community members who made the trip this year to the Front Range for one or multiple days of the tournament shows all kinds of commitment. And for those who couldn’t spare the time, social media coverage by the Craig Daily Press and radio announcing by local station KRAI kept them there in spirit.

Moving on from a team title at the 3A Region 1 Tournament, the Bulldogs had two place at state: Miki Klimper second and Elias Peroulis fourth, while Karson Cox, Daniel Caddy, Chris Moschetti, Drake Zimmerman, Hugo Hernandez and Toryn Hume all picked up at least one win, coached along by Tanner Linsacum, Daniel Cramblett, Mark Zimmerman and Mark Voloshin.

That’s far from the full story, though, in a year that included 17 head-to-head team wins and individual placement or better at every single tournament the Bulldogs attended.

Multiple wrestlers — including Hernandez, Cox and Peroulis — came back from injuries this season to go to state, and more still were kept from the upper echelon merely by a technicality despite putting in their full effort all year.

The team’s academic dedication was shown with an announcement by Colorado High School Activities Association that the Bulldogs had the highest overall grade point average among 3A teams, an award they’ll receive later this year.

Besides the many people sporting blue and white in the stands, ties to Moffat County were also prevalent among other teams, such as Mike Jurney and Ryan Linsacum, head coaches for Rocky Ford and Valley, the 2A and 3A champions, respectively.

For that matter, Northwest Colorado as a whole was well represented at state, and competitors from Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Soroco and particularly 2A runner-up Meeker had plenty of fans cheering for them.

When it comes to Craig, countless youths spend years in the sport, and we’re still in the thick of wrestling season. This weekend, Craig Middle School hosts its first tournament of 2017, and March and April will see increased activity by younger teams Moffat County Youth Wrestling and Bad Dogs.

The amount of time, money and enthusiasm it takes to support this activity shows just how much local parents believe in wrestling as a way to enhance kids’ mental and physical wellbeing, and this is a way of life that's been ongoing for decades.

We salute the wrestlers of Moffat County at all ages and look forward to more glory for years to come.