Moffat County girls basketball holds on to district title

Regular season wins and losses are a thing of the past now, and Moffat County High School girls basketball has only one thought on their mind at this point — time for regionals.

MCHS girls won the 3A Western Slope League district championship Saturday in a highly physical 40-34 game against the Grand Valley Cardinals.

The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early 7-2 lead in the game on the floor of Central High School in Grand Junction, including dual three-pointers by Josey King, though the Cards’ Kylyn Rigsby had a singular eight-point run to finish the first period with Grand Valley ahead at 10-7.

From there, the second quarter moved at a snail’s pace, as Grand Valley insistently ate up the clock with the score tied at 12. A timely steal by Mattie Jo Duzik disrupted those plans, and a field goal by Kinlie Brennise put the Lady Dogs in the lead at 14-12.

Both teams came back on the floor determined to claim the title at stake, defensive tactics keeping the score minimal, yet MCHS stayed in front at 24-23.

Fouls on both sides increased in the final quarter, and free throws by Duzik, King, Alex Hamilton and Jana Camilletti amounted to crucial extra points as the increasingly desperate Cardinals could not catch up.

While Rigsby — the leading scorer throughout the season in the 3A WSL — had the most individual points in the game at 17, Duzik had twelve, King 11 and Camilletti nine.

Hamilton, Brennise, Makenna Baker and Brooke Gumber each added two points to the Bulldog tally.

The loss was the first against a league team for 15-7 Grand Valley, who were 7-0 to finish as the conference champs and beat the Bulldogs 68-50 in January.

With their fifth consecutive district title, MCHS is now 18-4 and will host regional playoff games in the following week as the postseason continues and brackets are drawn up by Colorado High School Activities Association.

