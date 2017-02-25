Craig Middle School wrestlers pin down team win at home tourney

As one wrestling season ends another gets started, and Craig Middle School athletes began with a boom.

CMS won its home tournament Saturday in the gym at Moffat County High School, taking the top overall spot against eight visiting teams.

Squads taking on the Bulldogs included Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Meeker, Soroco, West Grand, East Grand, North Park and Rifle.

The Bulldogs captured six first-place honors to open their season, as Brody Wiser, Caden Call, Dylan Zimmerman, Ryan Duzik, Anthony Duran and Blake Juergens each went undefeated in their weight classes.

Second place went to Joe Neal, Michael Voloshin, Tanner Musser and Alex Reno, while a plethora of points came from victories later in the day from CMS grapplers who fought through early defeats to finish third or fourth.

Isaac Vallem, Kaden Cox, Billy Lawton, Coltyn Terry, Brock Hartung, Daniel Cruz and Corey Scranton each took the bronze.

Midway through the tourney, Cruz and Scranton staked out a spot in the corner to await their next match and view the competition.

Both were 1-1 at that point and were ready to finish the day strong.

“I won’t give up, I just keep pushing through the pain to get that pin,” Cruz said.

Scranton agreed that keeping the right mindset is the way to go, though just being back in the sport is what he enjoys.

“It’s just been fun getting out there and wrestling,” he said.

Most of Craig’s competitors placed, though not all, with some weight classes fuller than others.

Some bouts even saw teammates matched up with one another, including one between Sophie Hough and Tucker Zimmerman.

After a tough 2016 season, Hough was thrilled to pick up her first win as part of the CMS crew, even though it had to come against a fellow Bulldog, both of them finishing 1-2.

Hough is the lone female member of the team, though that’s never been a problem as she sees it.

“I think of these guys like my brothers,” she said.

CMS will next attend a March 4 tournament in Montrose, while they’ll be at home March 9 for a dual meet against Meeker.

Craig Middle School wrestling results from CMS Tournament

Wrestler, weight class — record, place

Brody Wiser, 75 — 2-0, 1st

Caden Call, 80 — 3-0, 1st

Colton Jones, 85 — 3-2, 4th

Logan Montgomery, 85 — 2-2

Zachery Miller, 90 — 1-1

Dylan Zimmerman, 90 — 3-0, 1st

Keenan Hampton, 90 — 2-2, 4th

Alex Black, 90 — 0-2

Ryan Duzik, 95 — 3-0, 1st

Anthony Duran, 100 — 3-0, 1st

Arvizo Hugo, 105 — 2-2

Blake Juergens, 105 — 4-0, 1st

Isaac Vallem, 105 — 3-2, 3rd

Tucker Zimmerman, 110 — 1-2

Sophie Hough, 110 — 1-2

Kaden Cox, 110 — 4-1, 3rd

Ethan Hafey, 115 — 2-2, 4th

Billy Lawton, 115 — 4-1, 3rd

Pepper Rhyne, 115 — 1-2

Coltyn Terry, 120 — 3-1, 3rd

Joe Neal, 120 — 2-1, 2nd

Michael Voloshin, 125 — 2-1

Brock Hartung, 130 — 3-1, 3rd

Logan Hafey, 135 — 2-2

Jacob West, 140 — 0-4, 5th

Tanner Musser, 152 — 2-1, 2nd

Daniel Cruz, 110 — 1-2, 3rd

Corey Scranton, 171 — 2-2, 3rd

Alex Reno, 198 — 2-1, 2nd

