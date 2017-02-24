TMH Living Well: March into Health with annual lab tests

We’ve often heard prevention is the best medicine, and it’s true. We can prevent or stave off chronic illnesses by living a healthy lifestyle and getting regular health screens and tests. Annual lab work is a good way to receive a snapshot of your current health.

TMH March into Health Blood draws March 1 – 24 TMH lab Every day, 6 – 8 am; walk in M – F, weekends by appointment 750 Hospital Loop 970-826-3122 to schedule or for more information Second draw site for seniors! Sunset Meadows II – March 30, 7 – 10 am, preregister March 25, 10:00 am – noon

This year, The Memorial Hospital urges you to March into Health by getting your lab tests completed from March 1 to 24. Then, come to the health fair to pick up your results and discuss them with a member of our medical team.

Many chronic illnesses have been discovered on annual lab reviews. Doctors catch signs of disease from lab reports, such as blood chemistry screenings and blood count screenings. Conditions discovered from lab tests commonly include anemia, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, among others. People often don’t know they have these conditions because they don’t cause symptoms. The goal of lab work is to rule out health conditions, or treat them before they become serious.

“This year we are testing for ferritin rather than iron as iron is strongly influenced by what you eat and can give a false reading for high iron,” said Dr. Elise Sullivan, Family Medicine Physician with MRH Medical Clinic.

While prostate cancer tests (PSA) will be offered again this year, Sullivan advises men to consider skipping the test if they do not have any symptoms. That’s because the test gives false positives in up to 120 of 1,000 men tested. A positive result leads to further testing, like a biopsy, that can be expensive and possibly risky. Often, prostate cancer is very slow growing and sometimes doctors do not even treat it, depending on the age of the individual and the nature of their cancer.

“The symptoms of prostate cancer are getting up at night to urinate, dribbling, producing a weak stream, or having blood in your urine or semen. If you don’t have symptoms, don’t get the test as the benefit does not outweigh the risk. If you are unsure, or have a family history of prostate cancer, talk with your doctor, first,” she advised.

The following tests are offered this year, at the same prices as last year:

• Blood Chemistry ($25)

Measures kidney, liver and thyroid function as well as glucose, cholesterol, triglycerides, ferritin and overall nutritional status

• Blood Cell Count ($10)

Measures white, red and platelets in blood. Screens for abnormalities related to infections, some cancers, anemia, polycythemia, bleeding & clotting disorders

• Vitamin D ($40)

Gives levels of this important essential vitamin needed to ward off osteoporosis and several cancers, and maintain healthy immune function

• Hemoglobin A1c ($20)

Measures blood sugar (glucose) levels over past 3 months to detect for diabetes

• Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) ($10)

Gives level of blood protein associated with prostate cancer; men only

• Hep C ($20)

Screens for a past or current infection of the hepatitis C virus (HCV). Baby boomers, born between 1945 and 1965 should get tested once in their lifetimes

• HIV ($30)

Screens for the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Recommendations are that all adults be screened at least once

You can download a lab form at thememorialhospital.com/community/health-fair or pick one up at the hospital.

This year, take charge of your health by getting labs drawn at TMH’s March into Health event and getting results read at the upcoming Health Fair on Saturday, April 1. Prevention is in your hands.