Superintendent’s contract extended to 2019 by Moffat County School Board

— In a strong show of support for his first eight months of work, the school board extended the contract of Moffat County Superintendent David Ulrich.

The Moffat County Board of Education convened an executive session during Thursday night’s board meeting to discuss “personnel matters relative to the superintendent’s contract and to confer with its attorney for the purpose of receiving specific legal advice,” as stated on the meeting agenda.

A few minutes after the board reconvened the public meeting, they made a motion to extend Ulrich’s contract.

All board members present voted to extend the contract. Board Secretary Charity Neal was not present.

Ulrich was offered the top job at Moffat County School District on May 14 and began work on June 19 of last year.

Before accepting the position to lead the district, Ulrich was deputy director of secondary education at North Kansas City Schools, in Missouri, had served for six years as a high school principal, and also as an assistant principal and teacher.

The board and Ulrich now face the work of building a budget that addresses millions of dollars in infrastructure needs, buys reading resources, and creates conditions to recruit and retain talented staff, as local and state school funding continues to decline.

