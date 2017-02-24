Stolen ATV: On the record for Feb. 23

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Feb. 23

10:41 a.m. On the 2000 block of Crockett Drive, officers responded to a call from a man who thought his computer was shocking him.

10:42 a.m. On the 1200 block of East 13th Street, officers responded to a report of theft of an ATV. The owner had used it early in the morning and had returned home to find it was gone.

1:57 p.m. on the 1100 block of Crest Drive, officers responded to a report of a phone scam. A man received a call stating he would receive a Mercedes Benz but had to pay the fees first. He hung up.

5:21 p.m. At JW Snacks and nearby on Tucker Street, officers responded to multiple reports of a drunken pedestrian. A JW Snacks employee called first to report an intoxicated man came into their business. Staff escorted him out, but they were concerned for his welfare as he was out in the street. The man was contacted by police.

7:09 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of a drug incident and possible child abuse.

11:20 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, officers responded to a verbal disturbance between a father and son. The son left prior to officers arriving.